Deputies: Bettendorf man arrested after he tried to disarm a deputy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to disarm a deputy. Matthew W. Peters, 51, is charged with assault on a person in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, a Class D felony; disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; assault on a person in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with officials acts, a serious misdemeanor.
Lawyer for woman charged in fatal crash files motion to dismiss 1 charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney for a woman charged in connection with a crash that killed 49-year-old Cecilia Nache in 2021 filed a motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Larry Vandersnick, the attorney for 36-year-old Brittany Griswold, also filed a motion to...
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
Meet the candidates for Scott County Attorney
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelly Cunningham (R) and Caleb Copley (D) are running for Scott County Attorney. The current county attorney, Mike Walton, is retiring. Cunningham currently serves as the first assistant for the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office. Copley currently serves at the Scott County Attorney’s Office as senior assistant county attorney.
Deputies: 1 man dead after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
Woman reported missing in Clinton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
Scott Co. Supervisor candidate John Maxwell
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
Rain Friday
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
Dixon police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old. Jadin Casas was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon, according to police. Casas was last seen wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.
Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
MetroLINK starts its Veterans Accessibility Program
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation can be a barrier for many individuals and families, including veterans. “Based on some of the survey data that came out of the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, transportation and access to affordable transportation was a number one need amongst veterans,” said Jennifer Hirsch, MetroLINK’s manager of administration. “We knew we had to answer that call and put this program in place to help them.”
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
Assumption advances to semis, West Liberty’s season comes to a close
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Lady Knights defeated Osage, 3-1, while the West Liberty Comets lost to Sioux Center, 3-0. The Lady Knights will play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals.
Rock Island focus group discusses tourism and COVID relief funds
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island leaders held a focus group to brainstorm how the city should use a share of COVID relief funds on tourism. Last year, the city received $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Earlier in October, city leaders recommended that $250,000 of those funds be used to help attract more visitors.
