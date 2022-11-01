Read full article on original website
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
[VIDEO] No Way! This Famous Fish Lives Right Here in New York
Pardon me if I'm a little starstruck, but it's not that often that you get to meet a celebrity. I was overjoyed to learn that one of the most famous aquatic animals in the world lives right of the New York coast. What's a "Famous" Animal?. There's a few famous...
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund. On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled. Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled. Daiso...
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?
There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?
It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires. Where can we find...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Money Just by Drinking Beer
If you're contemplating a new career in the coming months, this could be the dream job for you. Do you like drinking beer and traveling? Might want to make sure you're not drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. However, an RV company is looking for someone who is willing to spend the next two years on the road while visiting breweries and distilleries across the country.
Hochul Calls Crime Numbers a Conspiracy as Rates Rose 26% in NYC
With just weeks before the election, Hochul is doubling down her stance against violent crime in New York but do the numbers match her statement?. We're just weeks away from New York's Gubernatorial race between Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressmen Lee Zeldin. One of the biggest political issues for many Americans right now but especially New Yorkers is crime. Some experts believe it is an issue that many Democrats should not have neglected during their campaign.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
According to These Statistics, What States Are New Yorkers Moving To?
We've known that residents have been moving away from New Yrok state for some time. Everything from poor job growth outside of New York City, rising crime, to high taxes, to the cold winters have been blamed in the past. New York was also especially hard hit by COVID-19 in...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
New York Drivers Now Have Much Greater Risk Of Hitting Deer, Moose
Warning: Your chances of crashing into a deer or moose while driving in New York have dramatically increased. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminded Empire State drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely to enter public roadways in the fall.
Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store
If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
