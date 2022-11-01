Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department investigating tractor trailer fire
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues the investigation into what caused a truck to go up in flames Tuesday night. The fire took place just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to reports, two trucks were completely destroyed by the blaze and...
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on Highway 359. The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to Laredo Fire officials, three units were called out to put the flames out. The fire is under...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department investigating cause of warehouse fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at a warehouse last week. Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Evergreen Recycling Center located at 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue. According to Laredo Fire Department Public Information...
kgns.tv
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD officials are releasing more information about an incident that prompted a brief lockdown at a Laredo high school. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. when KGNS News received a tip regarding a lockdown at Martin High School. Laredo ISD confirmed the school...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
kgns.tv
Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to a young girl. Anthony Lee Reyes, 20 was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. His case stems from a call made to Webb County Sheriff Office on Monday. According to reports, deputies responded to...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police warn residents about a current wave of scam calls
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting citizens to a current wave of scam calls. In a recent Facebook post from Laredo Police, they say citizens have been receiving calls from scammers spoofing the department’s phone number and posing as police investigators. The unsuspecting persons are...
kgns.tv
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
kgns.tv
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
kgns.tv
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours. According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m. No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were...
kgns.tv
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
kgns.tv
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weather disturbance that produced our rains of late Monday night and Tuesday morning has moved to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and a low cloud deck will be in place tonight and much of Wednesday. A few patches of drizzle or mist is possible. Clearing skies with warmer winds from the south will return on Thursday.
kgns.tv
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $6.1 million in drugs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over $6 million in drugs are found at two Laredo international bridges. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) both incidents happened over the weekend. The first incident was at Gateway to the Americas International Bridge #1 on Saturday, a man was found with over 20 pounds of cocaine in his personal belongings. The next day at the World Trade Bridge, over 600 pounds of meth were found in a tractor.
kgns.tv
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
kgns.tv
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
