FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
Flint MTA to provide free local fixed route, Your Ride fares on election day
Flint, MI—On Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will provide free fare on all local fixed route and Your Ride services, according to a Nov. 2 press release. “The Mass Transportation Authority is committed to providing transportation in our community that meets and exceeds...
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Flint students face early literacy challenges but show other academic growth
Flint, MI—While Flint Community Schools (FCS) students have shown recent improvement in math and reading, school officials report that early literacy skills among the district’s youngest scholars have continued to decline. At an Oct. 26 Flint Community Schools Board of Education meeting, Diona Clingman, executive director of academics...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits Flint, discusses high-paying trade jobs
FLINT, MI - Trade jobs are the future in mid-Michigan. That was the message from Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh during his visit to Flint’s Mott Community College’s Regional Technology Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Walsh discussed the value of workforce development in supporting the nation’s economy and...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
WNEM
Pinconning Police Department pushing for additional funding
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pinconning Police Department is pushing to get funding for its public safety department. “The numbers of police officers in any department locally or statewide are down,” Police Chief Terry Spencer said. “So, it’s difficult for a small community to rely on additional coverage from agencies that probably don’t have additional coverage.”
WNEM
STARS providing free transportation for Saginaw voters
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is providing free rides to voters. There are three different ways Saginaw County voters can get rides to the polls for free. All STARS’ fixed route services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 8. STARS’ fixed routes will...
Here’s what’s on Saginaw County ballots for November 2022 election
SAGINAW, MI — Less than one week remains before voting booths open Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Saginaw County residents planning to participate in the general election. So, what will appear on those ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election?. While some ballot proposal, candidate and public education-related questions...
wsgw.com
Operation Green Light to Light Up Saginaw County Courthouse
In preparation for Veterans Day this month, the Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated with green lighting from November 7-13. The display is part of Operation Green Light, a new collaborative effort from the National Association of Counties (NACO) in support of military veterans. Saginaw County is also encouraging residents and businesses to participate by changing a single lightbulb out for a green one during this time. According to, the initiative is a way for the community to express appreciation for veterans and their service.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
Flint motorcycle group rides into Halloween
Flint, MI—Wyatt Zywicki first started posting fliers about group motorcycle rides in Flint, Mich. under the name 810 BIKELIFE about two years ago, he said, but he didn’t expect riders to show up in droves. “Last year, we were lucky to get 20 bikes at a time out...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in November
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout November, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and squash.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
Genesee County District Court reopens to public
FLINT, MI – The public will once again have access to court proceedings in Genesee County District Court beginning this week. Effective Tuesday, Nov. 1, 67th District Court will resume public access to court proceedings, according to a news release from Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette. The decision was...
WNEM
Wyatt's Law goes into effect
Bay County high schoolers get to work for Rotary Club's Vocational Days. Juniors and seniors job shadowed various industries Tuesday. Stabbing victim speaks out against domestic abuse. Mid-Michigan Alliance Hockey. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Learn more about the Mid-Michigan Alliance Hockey.
