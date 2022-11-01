BOSTON (State House News Service) — The Department of Public Utilities has a whopper of a decision to make. Massachusetts is relying on offshore wind power generation to be a major contributor to its decarbonization goals over the next three decades but it is taking longer than first thought to get turbines spinning and now the largest project in the state's pipeline says it is "no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" without changes to the contracts between the developer and utility companies, likely increasing the cost of the power.

