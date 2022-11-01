Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
iheart.com
PA Man Stole Thousands While Impersonating A Florida Deputy
>Man Stole Thousands While Impersonating A Florida Deputy. (Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- A man is accused of stealing money from victims while he was impersonating a Broward County deputy. Police say they arrested 25-year-old Raquan Hardy in Pennsylvania for scamming people over the phone. Hardy would tell victims they needed to pay a cash bond in connection to an active warrant for their arrest. He managed to get over 50-thousand dollars from people within three days in September. He is also facing charges for similar crimes in Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
Wine Investment Firm Accused Of Scam In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in the state.
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
iheart.com
Tornadoes Rip Through Southeast Oklahoma, Damage Is Widespread
Damage is widespread in several communities in Oklahoma after tornadoes ripped through the southeastern part of the state. One of the communities hit hard was the town of Idabel, where more than a hundred homes and businesses as well as a church were destroyed. Search and rescue operations were underway there and in the nearby town of Broken Bow. At least one death is being reported along with some injuries.
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
iheart.com
Texas Braces For Severe Weather
Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state over the next few days. Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas, with the most significant expected to be north of San Antonio into Central and East Texas. Texans are encouraged to stay aware of local forecasts and heed warnings of local officials as the storm system moves across the state.
iheart.com
Local Charter School Climbs "Nation's Report Card" As Most Schools Drop
The most recent test scores from students in California's public schools are decisive and troubling. Closing our schools during the pandemic dealt a big blow to our children. Statewide, English test scores fell by 4 percentage points. Math test scores down by 7 percentage points from before the pandemic. But at one local school, a charter school in Vacaville called Kairos public school, it's a much different story... Co-founder Jared Austin speaks with KFBK's Sam Shane...
iheart.com
Former Northern California Sheriff Found Guilty In Civil Corruption Case
The first woman to become sheriff in California is now banned from holding public office again. That's Laurie Smith's punishment after being found guilty on all six charges in her civil corruption trial. A jury agreed with prosecutors that the 70-year-old traded permits to carry a concealed weapon for political donations. The verdict comes the same week she retired after nearly 50 years with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Smith worked for the Sheriff's Department for nearly 50 years and held the position of Sheriff for 6 terms.
iheart.com
Utilities Balk At Renegotiating Offshore Wind Contract
BOSTON (State House News Service) — The Department of Public Utilities has a whopper of a decision to make. Massachusetts is relying on offshore wind power generation to be a major contributor to its decarbonization goals over the next three decades but it is taking longer than first thought to get turbines spinning and now the largest project in the state's pipeline says it is "no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" without changes to the contracts between the developer and utility companies, likely increasing the cost of the power.
iheart.com
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally. (Allegheny Co., PA) -- Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is blaming opponent Josh Shapiro for rising crime rates and shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak. During a rally in Western Pennsylvania last evening, Mastriano added the attorney general blindly followed Governor Tom Wolf's administration, saying Shapiro "has blood on his hands." Over 300 people attended the rally that included former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. Election Day is next Tuesday.
Comments / 0