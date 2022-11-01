ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, TX

KTRE

Sulphur Springs Damage Report

Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Reopening of Trinity County hospital brings full emergency services

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Memorial Hospital District has partnered with gulf-coast based MidCoast Health System to bring back emergency services to Trinity County. “We have heard and have gotten from the board the desire and need for emergency services there,” said MidCoast marketing director, Savanna Smith. She said...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. No reports of injuries so far, but lots of damage to buildings in the center of town. Judge sets court dates...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest

TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
messenger-news.com

Several Injured in Two-Car Accident Near Lovelady

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger received reports of stopped traffic along SH 19 between Crockett and Lovelady. Upon further investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety was able to provide an update on that situation. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on state...
LOVELADY, TX

