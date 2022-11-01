Read full article on original website
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
Missing Anderson County woman found uninjured in cement storm shelter
UPDATE: Missing person Courtney Dollgener has been found, according to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores. Flores said deputies and a property owner found her in a cement storm shelter near the intersection of FM 1817 and FM 2419 “uninjured and in relatively good health.” She was examined by EMS, and Flores said afterwards she would […]
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
Reopening of Trinity County hospital brings full emergency services
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Memorial Hospital District has partnered with gulf-coast based MidCoast Health System to bring back emergency services to Trinity County. “We have heard and have gotten from the board the desire and need for emergency services there,” said MidCoast marketing director, Savanna Smith. She said...
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The deputy’s...
Severe weather caught on camera across East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans shared images and video of severe weather from counties of Hopkins, Van Zandt, and Smith. Over a dozen counties were under warnings Friday night.
Athens residents react to tornado aftermath
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter needs help recovering from tornado damage
ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK) – Athens Animal Rescue Shelter said they’ve had extensive storm damage and would like people’s help in repairing the shelter. The shelter said that all their animals are safe but scared. The building itself has some damage and their fencing, kennel coverings, sign, and trees are all gone, according to a Athens […]
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. No reports of injuries so far, but lots of damage to buildings in the center of town. Judge sets court dates...
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
Rusk County deputy no-billed after fatal officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case […]
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest
TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
Several Injured in Two-Car Accident Near Lovelady
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger received reports of stopped traffic along SH 19 between Crockett and Lovelady. Upon further investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety was able to provide an update on that situation. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on state...
