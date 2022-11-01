GM has emasculated its self. The 1970 Chevelle was hands down the king of muscle cars. GM today can't seem to go any further with their imagination as they are stuck to the crap designs they currently give us. Without the Corvette and Camaro, they have so little else to offer. Style, class and power went to the wayside for weight reduction, economy and low cost. Doesn't give us loyalists mutch to jump for.
Looks like a tweaked Camaro. Don’t like it. Doesn’t represent the old school Chevelle.
I have been a GM guy my whole life. But GM has the worst designers and or lack of design in the auto industry. Ford and Dodge continue to make better design vehicles and try new things. Seems GM just changes bumpers and calls it something new. Do better GM
