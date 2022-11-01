CFM House Museum has a scarecrow winner

The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum had fifteen Scarecrows entered into our Scarecrow Contest. You probably saw them all over town and if you are like me, they brought a smile and a feeling of pride for the city of Hinton.

Our winner was an upside-down scarecrow by the name of ”Haycrow”. He landed on his head at the CFM House Museum. The $100.00 and blue ribbon went to Maddy Thompson, granddaughter of David and Myra Ziegler. Our runner-up was “Chef Scarecrow” who took up residence at The Market. The Chef was created by Holli Lathrum who also created three other Scarecrows.

We at the CFM House would like to thank all the participants in this fun fundraiser. At the City Park, we had “Conductor Mitch”. “Mr. & Mrs. Crow" sat at the Judicial Annex, “All Aboard” welcomed our visitors to the Amtrak Station while “Survivor” held the spot at the Summit Bank. “Otterella” and “McCreery Bride” decorated 2nd Avenue along with “Guest House Guest”. Of course “Mr. and Mrs. Popcorn” went to the Ritz Theater and “Sally” held her position on James Street. We’d also like to thank those who helped set up the scenes throughout Hinton and encouraged all to enter the contest. What a great tribute to Fall and our community.

Remember, the CFM House Museum, located at 422 Summers Street in Hinton is available for tours anytime or every Saturday from 1-4 P.M. To schedule a tour call 304-660-8093. Our website is cfm-fmh.org. If you are interested in local history, please consider being a guide at the Museum.

