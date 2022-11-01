Read full article on original website
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race
For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Take a look at the Honda Prologue, its first all-electric SUV — one of 2 brand-new EVs developed with GM for the US market
The Honda Prologue is the first electric SUV produced at Honda's Los Angeles design studio. See inside the tech-heavy EV that's set to launch in 2024.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Jalopnik
Ford Doubled Its EV Sales by Tripling Its EV Model Lineup
The Ford Motor Company is struggling to satiate the demand for its vehicles. In its October sales report, Ford stated that vehicle sales are down ten percent compared to October 2022, while orders for 2023 model-year vehicles are up 134 percent. Customers placed over 52,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty in five days. The constraints on vehicle production will undoubtedly ease over time, and Ford will be able to convert those orders into sales eventually. Though, Ford does have accomplishments to boast about: its electric vehicle sales.
electrek.co
Solar will become 10 times cheaper than gas in Europe – study
It would be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in the long term than to build new solar PV capacity in Europe, according to a new study from Oslo-based energy research company Rystad Energy. Natural gas is presently very expensive in Europe, due to the plunge in...
electrek.co
BMW electric sales double YOY, soaring EV demand and ‘compelling products’ boost Q3 earnings beat
Despite lingering supply chain bottlenecks disrupting the global auto industry, the BMW Group achieved record revenue in Q3 as sales and demand for its electric vehicles continue propelling the German luxury automaker forward. BMW sees rising demand for electric vehicles. “Compelling products are the best answer to a challenging environment,”...
electrek.co
Tesla price cuts are resulting in cancellations for China EV brands
Tesla’s recent price cuts in China are reportedly resulting in “significant cancellations” for Chinese EV brands. However, deliveries are down month-to-month in October. Last month, Tesla announced some significant price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China. This was important news for Tesla since...
dcnewsnow.com
GM delays EV production ramp over battery supply
General Motors is slowing down the its EV production ramp, but still appears committed to an EV-heavy future. The automaker originally planned to produce 400,000 EVs by the end of 2023, but has now pushed that target back to mid-2024, according to the Wall Street Journal. That move, which comes after GM reported a big increase in gasoline truck deliveries for the third quarter of 2023, is reportedly due to battery-supply issues.
electrek.co
The first US-made LionC zero-emission electric school bus rolls off the factory line in Illinois
As electric school buses gain momentum across the US, Lion Electric announced Wednesday it produced its first “made in America” LionC zero-emission EV school bus at its Joliet, Illinois factory. In May 2021, Lion Electric selected Joliet, Illinois, to be the home of its future US manufacturing facility....
electrek.co
XPeng’s G9 arrives as first unmodified, mass-produced EV to qualify for autonomous robotaxi testing
Just over a month after officially launching its G9 SUV in China, XPeng Motors has announced its latest EV has received a permit for autonomous driving tests on public roads. According to the Chinese automaker, the G9 is the first unmodified, mass-produced commercial vehicle to qualify for such tests and is on its way to implementing an XPeng robotaxi network in the future.
Nissan stops taking orders of Sakura EV, X-Trail in Japan
TOKYO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has temporarily stopped taking new orders of its recently unveiled light electric vehicles (EVs) because of prolonged delivery periods of a year or more, a Nissan spokesperson said on Thursday.
Ford October sales slide 10% largely due to supply chain issues
(CNN) -- Ford saw its October US sales slump 10% over the last year as the company continued to battle supply chain difficulties.Ford sold 158,327 vehicles last month, down from almost 176,000 vehicles in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.Not all automakers saw sales declines, however. Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia reported strong sales for the third month in a row, and Japanese automaker Toyota saw year-over-year sales rise 28% in October. Other competitors like GM and Stellantis post sales quarterly, rather than monthly.Ford, like much of the global economy, has repeatedly run into supply-chain related headwinds. The company said...
teslarati.com
Fisker to begin production this month with ambitious goal
Fisker will begin production of their long-awaited Fisker Ocean SUV later this month, and the company has already increased its production goal to over 40,000 units in 2023. The day that many feared would never come is upon us. Fisker is starting production of their Fisker Ocean electric SUV later this month via their manufacturing partner Magna International in Graz, Austria. The company seems optimistic as, according to TechCrunch, the automaker has already increased its goal production number for 2023 to 42,400 units.
electrek.co
Lucid Motors (LCID) will unveil its full EV lineup this month including Air Pure, here’s what to expect
On November 15, Lucid Motors announced it will stream a global launch event called “In the Air and Beyond,” in which the American automaker will debut the final two trims of its flagship sedan – the Air Pure and Air Touring. Lucid is also promising progress updates regarding its business strategy and future EV models like its electric SUV. Here’s what to expect.
