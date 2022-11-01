(CNN) -- Ford saw its October US sales slump 10% over the last year as the company continued to battle supply chain difficulties.Ford sold 158,327 vehicles last month, down from almost 176,000 vehicles in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.Not all automakers saw sales declines, however. Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia reported strong sales for the third month in a row, and Japanese automaker Toyota saw year-over-year sales rise 28% in October. Other competitors like GM and Stellantis post sales quarterly, rather than monthly.Ford, like much of the global economy, has repeatedly run into supply-chain related headwinds. The company said...

8 HOURS AGO