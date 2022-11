FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0 of 14 on third down. Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to finish the scoring.

