Mesa, AZ

Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report

By Alex Lang
 5 days ago
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office; Unsplash

A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.

Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.

When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.

Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.

Authorities then called child services and waited for a family member to take custody of the infant, according to police. The age of the victim was not released.

A doorbell camera from Meacham’s home showed her leaving around 12:40 p.m., about two hours before police found the baby, the TV station noted.

Meacham told police she put her child in the crib and didn’t remember anything after that, according to the report . She also didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out.

The mom lives alone with the baby.

Police charged Meacham with DUI and child abuse. In her mugshot, Meacham gave a big grin while being booked into jail on the allegations.

Jumpontrampolines
4d ago

She put the kid down for a nap and doesn't remember anything after that.... she was probably already drunk by the time she put the baby down.

Reply
16
J M C
4d ago

This is the new generation of young moms nowadays. See it all the time. Raising a baby is very hard work and yes you need a break but you don't just set the baby down for a nap and go to a bar? What if something happens to the baby or you and who's going to take care of it? Some magical nanny? Lock her up and take that baby away from her because if she does it once she'll do it again.

Reply
6
Veronica Buford
4d ago

Take her child she doesn't deserve it... She needs to go to jail and they need to tie her tubes now

Reply
14
 

