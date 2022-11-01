‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot

mega

Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator.

Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?”

Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying with Quavo and friends at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Texas.

Hours before the incident, Quavo and Takeoff were seen hanging out inside the venue and appearing to be in good spirits.

The shooting went down around 2:30 AM when cops were called to the scene about a man shot.

Sources said the Migos rappers were playing dice in the moments before the shooting. The suspect allegedly shot Takeoff in the head or near his head.

In the 911 call, the person who initially called for help told the police that they heard gunshots and people screaming inside the venue.

Quavo was not injured in the incident, but 2 other individuals were shot and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Earlier in the day, Quavo was driving around town with Jas Prince who was celebrating his own birthday this week. However, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Jas was not with Quavo and Takeoff at the bowling alley.

Takeoff was one-third of Migos with his uncle being Quavo and Offset his cousin. Offset had recently left to pursue solo projects.

Offset and Quavo have yet to comment on the tragic situation. Cardi B has remained quiet in the hours since Takeo

Celebrities have been mourning Takeoff's death with Yung Miami writing "Damn takeoff" with a series of hearts while Ja Rule posted, "Rip Takeoff... this s--- has to STOP.. sending love to friends and family."