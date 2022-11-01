Read full article on original website
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
Hamilton County named in election lawsuit
Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
2022 General Election Candidates: Nebraska Public Power District, Subdivision 3
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the General Elections quickly approaching, some counties will have to vote for their Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) representative. Residents of Buffalo County will have two options on their ballot, Melissa Freelend and Derek Rusher. Freelend is a a fifth generation Nebraskan and Grand Island...
$200M investment bringing more meat, poultry industry to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More competition is coming to the meat and poultry industry and that should be good news for your wallet. United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack paid a visit to Omaha on Wednesday. He announced more than $200 million in grants and loans will help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.
Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NSAA Volleyball Day Two Opening Round Schedule
LINCOLN – With three quarterfinal brackets complete, the next three Classes will open their 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championship matches. Back at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Classes C2, D1 and D2 will take over the split courts on Thursday, November 3. All-Class Bracket. Class D2 will open...
