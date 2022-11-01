Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Fox40
6 big rigs, car collide on I-80 in icy conditions, create ‘significant delays’
Six tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle collided on Interstate 80 near Verdi, Nevada Wednesday morning, just under two miles from the California-Nevada border, leading traffic authorities to warn travelers to expect “significant delays.”. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said that two people were injured, though the district later...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday. Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The Department says the period gives residents the chance to...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
mynews4.com
Tahoe area schools delayed, closed Wednesday due to winter weather
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Tahoe area schools will either be delayed or closed on Wednesday due to winter weather and recent snowfall. All Incline Village schools will be on a two-hour delay on Nov. 2 while all Truckee Tahoe Unified schools will be closed for the day.
KOLO TV Reno
RV fire in Wadsworth displaces family, blamed on space heater
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - An RV fire Thursday morning in Wadsworth has displaced a family and killed a cat. Pyramid Lake Fire says they were called to the blaze around 9:15 a.m. at 1000 Smoke Shop Circle, at the Smoke Shop RV Park. The fire was put out a little after 10:00 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Tripledemic concerns this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health experts are concerned about the potential of a tripledemic this winter with a perfect storm of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can do to try to protect themselves during this season when respiratory illnesses become more common.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
mynews4.com
No one seriously hurt after crash involving 6 semi trucks shuts down I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving six semi-trucks and two passenger cars shut down traffic for several hours on I-80 near Gold Ranch Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 not far from...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
2news.com
Traffic controls on Pyramid Highway for NV Energy construction
Work is underway to relocate NV Energy’s natural gas service equipment in preparation for the widening of Pyramid Highway in Sparks. This work will require road closures and temporary traffic controls. NV Energy has contracted Q&D Construction to complete the work. The work zone is on Pyramid Highway from...
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
KOLO TV Reno
Remains near Shale Court identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera. The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them. The cause and manner...
South Lake Tahoe officially declares COVID-19 emergency over
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe was hit hard with COVID-19 cases, and sharing a border with Nevada led to confusion about regulations and an increase in case count. With no major hospital, the area struggled to control the virus. However, this week, South Lake Tahoe finally declared its COVID-19 emergency over."The COVID-19 pandemic was a real shock," said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.The mayor explained that keeping case counts low wasn't easy."Being on a border between two states always brings confusion between differing state laws and regulations," he said.The tourist town worked to contain COVID, but it...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
Comments / 1