Oklahoma State

OESC names new executive director

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A state agency that is in charge of helping unemployed Oklahomans now has a new executive director.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission ( OESC ) Board of Commissioners has named Trae Rahill, as the new Executive Director of the agency.

“We believe that Trae Rahill is the right person for the next chapter of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission,” said Chair of the OESC Board of Commissioners, David Reid. “Trae brings a great deal of operations experience from both the private and the public sector. He is an authentic leader who gets results through building effective and engaged teams. We look forward to working with Trae as we continue to serve our fellow Oklahomans through OESC and through partnering with other agencies, organizations and businesses to achieve even greater effectiveness.”

In August of 2022, Rahill was named Chief of Staff at OESC and oversaw the day-to-day operations and implemented strategic planning and modernization efforts prior to moving into the Executive Director role.

Before his time with OESC , he served as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at the Oklahoma HealthCare Authority and worked in Operations leadership for six years at Mercy.

Additionally, Rahill is passionate about community service, and his volunteer contributions include current service as Board Chair of the Oklahoma Messages Project and past President of the Oklahoma Medical Group Management Association.

“Over the past few months, I have gotten to know the teams at OESC and have seen firsthand their hard work and dedication to Oklahomans. I feel honored to be a part of their continued efforts to serve the people of our great State, and I look forward to building on the momentum we’ve gained to modernize the agency and strategically serve all employers and jobseekers,” said Trae Rahill, Executive Director of OESC .

