Mariah Carey Seeking Actress With Range To Play Her In Series Inspired By Memoir

By Mya Abraham
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey is starting off the 2022 holiday season with the announcement of a new project as she dabbles back into film and television.

The Queen of Christmas is developing a TV series inspired by her bestselling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey . With that, she’s in search of the perfect lead to portray her onscreen. Despite the “Honey” singer being one of the best vocalists of all time, she is more concerned about the actress’ theatrical range than their singing ability .

“I’m here to do anything we need to do. I own all my old masters,” Carey, 52, explained to USA Today. “I don’t think it’s about ‘cast the girl who sings the Mariah Carey style ,’ whatever that is. It’s about casting a great actress with a somewhat similar look and just making sure the acting is there. Because we have the music—they can sing along to it.”

The mother of two also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Butterfly in September and is hoping to turn the 175 hours of footage from the Butterfly Lounge studio sessions into a documentary. She also hinted at a potential live show dedicated solely to that album. Those songs “need their own thing,” the New York native expressed.

Carey will be hitting the stage this December in Toronto and New York City to spread some yuletide cheer, following the release of her new children’s book, The Christmas Princess .

Her set will feature songs from both her holiday albums— Merry Christmas (1994) and Merry Christmas II You (2010)—plus a few records she’s never performed live.

“I’m trying to make (these shows) as magical as possible,” Carey added. “Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited.”

Tickets for the all four holiday shows are currently on sale .

Community Policy