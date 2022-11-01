ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Caught Climbing Into Owner's Duvet at 4am Melts Hearts: 'Little Spoon'

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
 5 days ago

A cat has melted hearts online after a video of her waking up her owner at 4 a.m. to get into her duvet went viral on social media.

The video, posted on TikTok on Monday by the pet's owner, under the username kittycat_lam, shows the cat climbing on top of the bed, trying to snatch the duvet off her, before proceeding to wake her up, get some "face rubs" and sleep in her arms.

It comes with a caption that reads: "4:00 AM Cat parents: you will never be able to sleep uninterrupted," followed by: "Wait... you forgot my face rubs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvsHC_0iuVeEi000
A stock image shows a cat on a bed under a duvet. A feline waking its owner up at night to sleep with her has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Cats stay awake at night because they are crepuscular creatures, which means they hunt and are active usually in the evening or early in the morning. However, there could be many other reasons for this behavior.

According to WebMD Pet Health Center, if you leave cats alone at home all day, they stay awake at night to seek your attention and more interaction. Some remain up and about when it's dark because they're bored, and others because they're hungry, but cats instinctively hunt during twilight hours.

This nocturnal behavior could also be due to old age, or other health conditions, including anxiety, hyperthyroidism and chronic illness, among others, and while this is normal for a cat, if their night-time activity suddenly changes and becomes more intense, it's a good idea to check with your veterinarian what the cause might be.

@kittycat_lam

Wait till the end 🥰 #love #catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - 😻MimiCat Woman😻

The video quickly attracted many cat-lovers on TikTok, receiving more than 7.1 million views and 438,800 likes in less than a day.

User DivaEvaa commented: "my cat just headbutts me until I feed him," while tallyambrosio0 wrote: "Having cats is like having a newborn for real you don't get no sleep."

TikToker 2010ginted posted: "This IS the MOST Adorable thing I've ever had the luck to witness! Thank you! Your boy is just so sweet! Hope he purred."

Carol wrote: "My cat does this every single night. She has to be the little spoon and under the blankets. Gotta love them," while Jordan Nielsen commented: "And I love when non-cat people are like 'just close the door' as if that would help."

Another TikToker Gina Marie Apple posted: "My cat sleeps on my pillow and kisses my forehead during the night. If I move, he moves. I often have a paw on my shoulder. Purring sounds all night."

TikTok user filiz.ler wrote: "Watching it at 1:40 am because my cats decided it's the best time to play," while SkyArt commented: "I got 2 cats and they [are] both anti-social."

Newsweek reached out to kittycat_lam for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 1

Newsweek

