Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
markerzone.com
CASEY CIZIKAS GETS GAME MISCONDUCT AFTER BARRELING INTO GOALTENDER ALEX STALOCK (VIDEO)
The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders are both down a man in Tuesday night's game after a hard collision near the Blackhawks net. The Isles' Casey Cizikas would get booted from the game due to the collision, while Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock left the game. Cizikis took a back-hander...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
markerzone.com
MARK GIORDANO & MICHAEL BUNTING DEFEND AUSTON MATTHEWS FROM FRUSTRATED FLYERS (VIDEO)
The Leafs trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 tonight in a big and timely win. John Tavares' hat-trick proved the difference maker in this one, and John Tortorella was not happy. Torts wasn't the only frustrated Flyer in this game, as the team in orange wasn't about to go down without...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice
Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
How Blackhawks' Max Domi Has Turned Into One of NHL's Faceoff Leaders
How Domi has turned into one of NHL's faceoff leaders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Max Domi was drafted as a center with the No. 12 overall pick in 2013 and has played there for the majority of his NHL career, but he's never been a great faceoff guy. That is, until this season.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
markerzone.com
CANADIANS GM KENT HUGHES ATTEMPTS TO CLEAR THE AIR ON STATUS OF EVGENII DADONOV
With forward Evgeni Dadonov sitting out the last two games and very little being said about why, many began to wonder if the 33-year-old's time with the Montreal Canadiens would be short. Brought in over the summer as a potential trade piece at the deadline, Dadonov has been held pointless in all eight games he's played, and has looked listless at best when on the ice. Many were wondering if Dadonov might end up on waivers in order to bury his salary in the minors or get him off the team completely. However, Habs GM Kent Hughes says that's not the case.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Head Coach St. Louis Deserves Slack During Rebuild
It was officially a worse loss to the Minnesota Wild for the Montreal Canadiens. One week after the Habs lost 3-1 to the Wild at home, they dropped a 4-1 decision to the same team on the road on Nov. 1. However, despite the greater goal differential, the Canadiens carried play for longer stretches, even outshooting the Wild by four (compared to being outshot by four in the first game).
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
markerzone.com
FORMER AVS' TOP DEFENSIVE PROSPECT CHRIS BIGRAS TERMINATES KHL CONTRACT AFTER ONLY 23 GAMES
After leaving North America this summer to sign in the KHL, former Colorado Avalanche top defensive prospect Chris Bigras is a free agent, once again. The 27-year-old has agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Kazakh-based KHL club, HC Barys Astana after only appearing in 23 games for them during the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
Comments / 0