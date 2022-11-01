ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR

Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice

Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG

After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

CANADIANS GM KENT HUGHES ATTEMPTS TO CLEAR THE AIR ON STATUS OF EVGENII DADONOV

With forward Evgeni Dadonov sitting out the last two games and very little being said about why, many began to wonder if the 33-year-old's time with the Montreal Canadiens would be short. Brought in over the summer as a potential trade piece at the deadline, Dadonov has been held pointless in all eight games he's played, and has looked listless at best when on the ice. Many were wondering if Dadonov might end up on waivers in order to bury his salary in the minors or get him off the team completely. However, Habs GM Kent Hughes says that's not the case.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Head Coach St. Louis Deserves Slack During Rebuild

It was officially a worse loss to the Minnesota Wild for the Montreal Canadiens. One week after the Habs lost 3-1 to the Wild at home, they dropped a 4-1 decision to the same team on the road on Nov. 1. However, despite the greater goal differential, the Canadiens carried play for longer stretches, even outshooting the Wild by four (compared to being outshot by four in the first game).
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes

After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”

The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss

Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
HOUSTON, TX

