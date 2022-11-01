With forward Evgeni Dadonov sitting out the last two games and very little being said about why, many began to wonder if the 33-year-old's time with the Montreal Canadiens would be short. Brought in over the summer as a potential trade piece at the deadline, Dadonov has been held pointless in all eight games he's played, and has looked listless at best when on the ice. Many were wondering if Dadonov might end up on waivers in order to bury his salary in the minors or get him off the team completely. However, Habs GM Kent Hughes says that's not the case.

1 DAY AGO