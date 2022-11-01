Taylor Swift is coming to Tampa this spring for new tour after ‘Midnights’ release
Get ready, Tampa Swifties.
Taylor Swift is coming back to town.
Hot off the release of her tenth album, “Midnights,” the pop star announced “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Twitter Tuesday. She will perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 15, with beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams opening.
In her tweet , Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”
Swift currently is owning all top ten slots of the Billboard Top 100, CNN reported Monday . “Midnights” helped her become Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period when it dropped in October.
Verified fan presales will begin on Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster.com . While you’re waiting, check out this Tampa Bay Times analysis of 99 Swift songs and their lyrics .
