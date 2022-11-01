ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Taylor Swift is coming to Tampa this spring for new tour after ‘Midnights’ release

By Gabrielle Calise
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Get ready, Tampa Swifties.

Taylor Swift is coming back to town.

Hot off the release of her tenth album, “Midnights,” the pop star announced “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Twitter Tuesday. She will perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 15, with beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams opening.

In her tweet , Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)”

Swift currently is owning all top ten slots of the Billboard Top 100, CNN reported Monday . “Midnights” helped her become Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period when it dropped in October.

Verified fan presales will begin on Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster.com . While you’re waiting, check out this Tampa Bay Times analysis of 99 Swift songs and their lyrics .

Read more at TampaBay.com

This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP) AP

