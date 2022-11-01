ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Drowning In A Swimming Pool

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Davido and his family are mourning the loss of their young son and police are currently investigating the incident.

According to a report the BBC published on Tuesday, November 1, the "Stand Strong" artist and fiancée Chioma Rowland lost their three-year-old child Ifeanyi Adeleke after he drowned in their swimming pool on Monday. The pool is located at the Afrobeats singer's home in Lagos, Nigeria . The couple has not formally commented on the situation just yet, but they are working with police as authorities begin to investigate what happened to the child, who just turned three a couple of weeks ago.

Nigerian police got the call about Davido's son from one of the staff members at his home. The person called in at 21:00 GMT (5:00 PM EST). Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that eight staff members were all invited for questioning. If anyone has an open case, they would be arrested on site.

"We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death," Hundeyin said. "His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night."

Adeleke's death comes at a time when the artist's family is supposed to be celebrating. Not only did they observe their child's birthday last month but Davido and Chioma are also planning a wedding. The couple recently announced plans to get married next year. Now, instead of planning a wedding, they'll have to begin plans for a funeral.

Rest in peace, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

