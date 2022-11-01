Ifeanyi Adeleke death: Davido’s three-year-old son drowns, household staff questioned by police

Davido ’s three-year-old son has died in Lagos, police have said.

David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr was the son of the Afrobeats singer and his fiancée, chef Chioma Rowland.

Lagos state police confirmed to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday (1 November) that the child died after an incident in the home on Monday (31 October). The news has since been confirmed by the BBC in the UK.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the broadcaster that one of couple's domestic staff called the police at 10pm local time (9pm GMT) on Monday.

He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” Hundeyin said.

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night.”

The incident is said to have taken place in the swimming pool of the family’s main residence in Nigeria’s capital city.

The Independent has reached out to Davido’s representative for comment.

Davido posted a picture of his son, nicknamed Ify, on social media late last month in celebration of his third birthday.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” he wrote as a caption. “You will grow to be greater than me, happy birthday, son.”

The “If” singer also recently posted a video of him teaching Ify to swim.

Davido has two daughters from previous relationships: seven-year-old Aurora Imade and Hailey Veronica, five.

Fans of the family have paid tribute across social media, with many offering heartfelt condolences.

“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido and the entire Adeleke Family. No one deserves this pain,” one commenter wrote.