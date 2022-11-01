ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage pair deny murdering boy outside school gates

By Katie Dickinson
 5 days ago

Two teenagers have denied murdering a boy who was attacked outside his school gates.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21, and died later in hospital.

On Tuesday, two youths, aged 15 and 17, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a knife.

The 15-year-old appeared in court, while the 17-year-old attended via a video link from a location in Wetherby.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC set a new trial date of March 15. Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, estimated the trial could take three weeks.

The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation until their next appearance at the same court.

