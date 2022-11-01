ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

This Flash Drive Gives You Effective Data Transfer In Your Pocket

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVDqC_0iuVdVVK00

In the new normal, it certainly appears that remote work is here to stay, at least in some capacity. For entrepreneurs, that removes the burden of paying for an expensive office or workshare space, but it also presents new challenges — especially if you're not a homebody.

Whether you're a digital nomad or you just like to jump between coffee shops and libraries during your workday, you want to make sure your entire digital life can travel with you and remains completely accessible. So, if you meant to put a file from your phone on your computer but realized you forgot, it can be a real hassle to have to go home to grab the right flash drive.

Fortunately, with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive , you'll have everything you need for effective data transfer on your person at all times. If you work across multiple devices, this memory card reader will let you seamlessly transfer photos, videos, and files from your devices to your computer. You can move files between Mac, PC, USB stick, and much more, thanks to wide compatibility that offers Lightning, USB, and microUSB plug-ins. Even back up photos directly to your Mac.

All data transmission is performed at top speeds and the flash drive offers generous onboard storage of either 64GB or 128GB. Plus, it's small enough to easily fit in your pocket, purse, pouch, or bag to be ready to go at a moment's notice.

Staying organized while you're working on-the-go can be a challenge. With this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, you can consider that challenge resolved. For a limited time, you can grab a 64GB version for 23 percent off $29 at just $22.99 or a 128GB version for 20 percent off $39 at just $32.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today

If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
Cult of Mac

Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories

Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
ZDNet

Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet

Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
ZDNet

This easy-to-use encrypted flash drive will make you feel like James Bond

Losing hardware is a pain, but everything is replaceable. Allowing data to fall into someone else's hands is the ultimate headache. Once your data is out there in the wild, it's game over. The "solution" is to encrypt your data. But the problem with that solution is that unless the...
Ars Technica

No room for another monitor? Use your desktop’s side panel instead

Adding a secondary monitor to your setup is an easy office hack for boosting productivity. But not every desk or office has room for another display, even a small portable monitor. That's why we're intrigued by a new ASRock kit, as niche as it may be. ASRock's 13.3-inch Side Panel...
ZDNet

The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)

Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
technewstoday.com

Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?

Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Fire HD, Galaxy Tabs, and More

Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
CNET

How to Pick the Best Keyboard Case for the iPad Pro

The most recent iPad Pro might be over a year old, but it's still a beast of a tablet thanks to its M1 processor, gorgeous display and optional 5G. And if you want to take full advantage of its powerful hardware and use it for more than just scrolling through social media, you should invest in a proper case with a built-in keyboard. Adding a keyboard to your iPad Pro helps it feel more like a real laptop, and makes it a great tool for typing up emails, essays and more while you're on the go. So read on if you're on the hunt for the best iPad Pro keyboard case options on the market right now.
Android Authority

The Amazon Kindle 2022 is worthy of a place in your pocket (or your carry on)

Store even more in the same minimal space. I received my very first Kindle over a decade ago as a Christmas gift. My then-boyfriend rightfully pegged me for a nerd and introduced me to the convenience of e-book readers. If we learned anything from Beauty and the Beast, it’s that you can probably count on a library to make a girl swoon.
makeuseof.com

What Is a USB Drop Attack and How Can You Prevent It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you ever find a Universal Serial Bus (USB) drive in your driveway, a parking lot, or other commonplaces, never plug it into your PC. The cute-looking USB stick might have malicious software or code to carry out a USB drop attack.
notebookcheck.net

C22 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and reported blood oxygen level monitor available globally

A new smartwatch labelled the M Juniu C22 is available worldwide via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.6-in (~41 mm) HD retina display with a 400 x 400 px resolution, protected by Corning gorilla glass. According to the product listing, the watch's health features include heart rate and blood oxygen level monitors. However, the accuracy of these tools is unclear.
Creative Bloq

Surface Pro 9 early review: a great 2-in-1, for a price

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a quality 2-in-1 laptop that feels great to use and features enough power to be used however you wish, just make sure you pick the right build for you. The Intel 12th-gen build is perfect for on-the-go work and play, but the less powerful SQ3 model could leave you wanting more.
Apple Insider

EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please

EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs withApple Silicon.
knowtechie.com

Anker 767 PowerHouse preorder: Save $400, plus a free power bank

If you like free stuff and the chance to save $400, Anker has a promotion for you. For a limited time, the company will give you $400 off its upcoming 767 PowerHouse power station. All you have to do is head over to this page and enter your email address...
Cult of Mac

Save a massive $100 on the latest iPad mini

Apple’s 2021 iPad mini is down to $399.99 on Amazon, a sweet $100 discount off its usual retail price. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with a similar $100 off. Featuring an A15 Bionic chip and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s smallest iPad can be your perfect travel companion.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy