Elon Musk Wears $7,500 Costume to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Brings Mom Maye as Date

Elon Musk came ready to paint the town red this Halloween .

The billionaire, who just closed on his long-awaited deal to buy Twitter , celebrated at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween Party in New York City on Monday night with his mom, Maye Musk , on his arm.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder showed up to the party sporting black and red body armor. His costume is called the "Devil's Champion – Leather Armor Set" and can be purchased at the legendary NYC costume store Abracadabra for a whopping $7,500, according to the store's website . However, the costume can also be rented for $1,000.

Musk showed off his lavish costume on Twitter with his mom, who was dressed in a long black leather coat, by his side. Maye Musk identified the second woman in the photo as Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of management company The Wall Group.

Although the pair was photographed having fun on the red carpet, Musk's costume garnered criticism online.