.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Malvern Prep (PA) 2024 LSM/DEF Worsnup commits to Rutgers
Malvern Prep (PA) 2024 LSM/defenseman Kyle Worsnup of Freedom Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Rutgers University. High school: Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: LSM, Defense. College committed to: Rutgers University. Club teams: Freedom Lacrosse Club, Asension Premier. Lacrosse honors: 2...
Bealer lifts Southern Lehigh boys soccer over Whitehall for District 11 gold
The Southern Lehigh boys soccer team had not won a District 11 championship since 2014. But on Wednesday night at Catasauqua Middle School, senior captain Landon Bealer helped guide the Spartans to the prize they have been seeking for some time. Bealer scored a goal in each half and added...
District 2 boys soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Seminary advance to finals
Jefry Campos broke a scoreless tie in the 44th minute to lift Wilkes-Barre Area to a 1-0 road win over Hazleton Area on Wednesday in the Distr
Moravian Academy girls soccer wins 5th straight D-11 1A championship
For the fourth straight year, the Moravian Academy girls soccer team needed just one goal to capture a district title. The second-seeded Lions defeated top-seeded Pine Grove 1-0 at Emmaus’ Memorial Field Wednesday night in the District 11 Class 1A championship. It’s the fifth straight D-11 1A title for...
Lower Dauphin drops overtime thriller to Cocalico in District 3 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals
In a spirited semifinal showdown, Cocalico (17-3) escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) Monday. The Eagles will face off against Hershey for the District 3 Class 3A crown on Thursday, while the Falcons will play next week in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs.
SU: Field Hockey featured in debut 2022 rankings
The Shippensburg University field hockey team is among those listed in the first edition of the 2022 NCAA Atlantic Region rankings released Wednesday. The NCAA regional rankings are annually used to determine the teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships. Rankings will be released every Wednesday...
WIVB
Section VI boys soccer champs: Clarence, Niagara Wheatfield, Lew-Port, Lafayette, Portville, Ellicottville
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence in Class AA, Niagara Wheatfield in Class A, Lew-Port in Class B-1, Lafayette in Class B-2, Portville in Class C, and Ellicottville in Class D have won Section VI titles in boys soccer. Sectional champions advance to the Far West Regionals in Spencerport, with...
