SU: Field Hockey featured in debut 2022 rankings

The Shippensburg University field hockey team is among those listed in the first edition of the 2022 NCAA Atlantic Region rankings released Wednesday. The NCAA regional rankings are annually used to determine the teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships. Rankings will be released every Wednesday...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

