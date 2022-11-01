Trump Scores Significant Delay from Chief Justice Roberts on SCOTUS ‘Shadow Docket’ as Democrats Tripped Up Yet Again in Years-Long Quest for Tax Returns

Read full article on original website
SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case
Siding with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept an application by former president Donald Trump to vacate a circuit court ruling connected to a search executed at Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the application with Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 4. The U.S. Department...
Trump-Appointed Circuit Judges Agree Lindsey Graham ‘Failed’ to Show Testifying in Georgia Election Probe Would ‘Violate His Rights’
A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) bid to block a subpoena to testify in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ (D) investigation into efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. After Sen. Graham had argued that questioning...
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
"Wouldn't she be great?": Trump reportedly wants Jan. 6 "victim" Marjorie Taylor Greene for DOJ job
Former President Donald Trump has floated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a top administration post ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, according to Rolling Stone. "Wouldn't she be great?" one source recalled Trump saying while discussing Greene for a possible administration job. It's unclear whether the former...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts
— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Trump boasts that claim he assaulted Secret Service agent made him look ‘tough’
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”. Mr Trump was delivering a meandering speech to an America First Policy Institute event in Florida...
Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report
Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump. Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president...
Judge Allows Poll Workers’ Entire Defamation Case Against Rudy Giuliani Over False Election Fraud Claims to Move Forward to the Discovery Phase
Two election workers in Georgia won a victory in federal court on Monday as a judge declined to dismiss their defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s longtime friend and erstwhile election attorney Rudy Giuliani. Filed in December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye“...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
"The weakness is off the charts": Ex-prosecutors sound alarm on team Garland assigned to Trump case
Attorney General Merrick Garland drew criticism from former federal prosecutors on Thursday over his handling of the Justice Department's investigation into classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A top Justice Department official told Trump's lawyers weeks ago that the department believes the former president may still...
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
