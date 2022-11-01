Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Gil Birmingham Previews the Twist That Could Be Rainwater's Undoing: 'Things Are Gonna Fall Apart'
One man’s victory could very well be another’s defeat in Season 5 of Yellowstone. When the Paramount Network drama returns with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 (at 8/7c), John Dutton will be sworn in as the governor of Montana… which may well leave frenemy Thomas Rainwater wanting to do an altogether different kind of swearing. The impact of the rancher’s new role is “very ambiguous, because it’s kind of the deconstruction of some alliances and plans that had already been set in place in Season 4,” says Gil Birmingham, who plays the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock. “Market...
‘Westworld’ Stars Still Getting Paid for Canceled Fifth Season: Report
HBO has canceled Westworld, but the news isn’t all bad for the cast of the sci-fi series. According to Deadline, core Westworld cast members will still be paid for the now-canceled fifth season because they had “pay-or-play deals” that networks often deploy to lock down a TV show’s cast for another season, even before network execs decide whether to renew or cancel the show.
Major Disney World Rival Tries its Own Take on a Classic Ride
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks are one of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.
