FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?
One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Colonial on Nantucket with a Wraparound Porch
The home was crafted by a Nantucket-based firm, so it was designed with everything needed to embrace island living. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,100,000. Size: 2,810 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial. Who...
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
capecod.com
Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary
MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Packers accused of fraudulent property transfers
Ralph Packer, Dorothy Packer, and R.M. Packer Co. are defendants in a Dukes County Superior Court lawsuit that alleges real estate was transferred to avoid costs associated with the outcome of a federal lawsuit and to avoid EPA fines. Also named in the suit are the Packer’s grandchildren, Vineyard Wind, and Tisbury Marine.
