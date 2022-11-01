ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Will Martha’s Vineyard continue to ignore the future?

One year ago, this newspaper published my photo essay on the sad condition of the Island’s neglected bike and pedestrian paths, most of which have continued to deteriorate without intervention. The piece was intended as a wake-up call, but unfortunately, our elected leaders rolled over and went back to sleep — despite Island voters having authorized spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for repair and maintenance at town meetings.
EDGARTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Colonial on Nantucket with a Wraparound Porch

The home was crafted by a Nantucket-based firm, so it was designed with everything needed to embrace island living. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,100,000. Size: 2,810 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial. Who...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich

HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store

MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary

MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire

Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Packers accused of fraudulent property transfers

Ralph Packer, Dorothy Packer, and R.M. Packer Co. are defendants in a Dukes County Superior Court lawsuit that alleges real estate was transferred to avoid costs associated with the outcome of a federal lawsuit and to avoid EPA fines. Also named in the suit are the Packer’s grandchildren, Vineyard Wind, and Tisbury Marine.
DUKES COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy