WEAR
Owner of Pensacola generator service company arrested for fraud, grand theft
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Boardwalk Generator Service, Inc. in Pensacola was arrested Wednesday on nearly 40 counts of charges including fraud and grand theft. Fraud - Falsely Identifying Self as a Contractor - 18 counts. Grand Theft - 18 counts. Fraud - Obtain Property $50K or more...
WEAR
New food truck court opens in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab lunch in downtown Fort Walton Beach, you now have some new options. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization kicked off its new food truck court Wednesday. It's located on the vacant concrete slab at "The Landing Park." "There's not that...
School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
WEAR
Deputies: Homeless man stabs hiker who befriended him in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a homeless man for a stabbing that sent one area hiker to the hospital Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jonathan Davis, of Havana, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to the sheriff's office, the stabbing took place on...
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
WEAR
Advocates for seniors praise caregivers who helped police catch Pensacola man abusing mom
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Advocates for seniors are praising the caregivers who Pensacola Police say helped catch a son trying to kill his elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, Wednesday night. Investigators arrested 54-year-old Christopher Asmar, saying he suffocated her with a pillow after hitting her with items. He's charged with...
2 years after Hurricane Sally, Lillian Boat Launch repairs set to begin
Good news for boaters and anglers in Lillian, the Baldwin County Commission has given final approval for repairs to the Lillian boat launch.
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts
DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Destin Log
Christmas is coming to ECCAC, help stock the toy room for kids
It’s not too early to start planning for this year’s Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) Holiday season to help children in need. This year, ECCAC is creating a toy room for their families and agency partners to “shop” for children from newborn, up to 18 years old. Bring unwrapped gifts, and Christmas wrapping paper for the gifts, by Nov. 30, or sooner. Check out gift ideas to purchase for all age groups in the events section of ECCAC’s website, www.eccac.org. Deliver to either the Pierce Family Center in DeFuniak Springs, 336 College Avenue, or the Niceville Chamber of Commerce office, 1055 John Sims Parkway East.
Cyclist struck in hit and run in Foley, police investigating
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie and Pine Streets Halloween night, according to Foley Police. Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock identified the victim as Nicholas Tomlin, 21, of Foley. Bullock said Tomlin was struck around 9 p.m. Tomlin was airlifted […]
‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ removed from Escambia County School curriculum
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of removing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” as an optional novel study for 12th grade English classes. “I’m rebuking you because God is righteous and these books are wicked. If you cannot see that these books need to […]
niceville.com
Narcotics allegedly found in Fort Walton Beach home leads to charges
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A search of a Fort Walton Beach area home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), six people were...
WEAR
44-year-old Pensacola man critically injured in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Road 292 near W Herman Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on State Road 292 when it veered...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
