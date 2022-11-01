It’s not too early to start planning for this year’s Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) Holiday season to help children in need. This year, ECCAC is creating a toy room for their families and agency partners to “shop” for children from newborn, up to 18 years old. Bring unwrapped gifts, and Christmas wrapping paper for the gifts, by Nov. 30, or sooner. Check out gift ideas to purchase for all age groups in the events section of ECCAC’s website, www.eccac.org. Deliver to either the Pierce Family Center in DeFuniak Springs, 336 College Avenue, or the Niceville Chamber of Commerce office, 1055 John Sims Parkway East.

NICEVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO