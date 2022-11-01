Rapper 50 Cent Signs 3-Project Deal With Lusid Media, First Project Set To Be True Crime Series

Read full article on original website
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
‘I Got More Money Than You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals
Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals. After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter,...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Says Takeoff ‘Deserved to Grow Old’: Challenges the Community to Change
The death of another hip-hop artist has people calling for the community to take a stand against violence and the killing of each other. The girlfriend of slain rapper, Young Dolph, made her thoughts known on social media after people were discussing the death of Takeoff, a member of the group The Migos.
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador
ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
Spirits Brand Bacardi Accuses Rapper Jay-Z of Reneging on Sale of 50 Percent Stake in D’Ussé Cognac Brand
Bacardi strikes back! The partnership between hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z‘s SC Liquors and Bacardi appears to be coming to a messy end. Jay-Z is partners with Bacardi through the cognac brand D’Usse. According to TMZ, the controversy came after the Empire State of Mind lyricist questioned the amount of money the cognac brand made.
Rappers Vic Mensa, Hundred Round Kado Team Up To Send Books to Illinois Jails To Liberate Incarcerated
Great things come out of the Chi-town hustle. Grammy-nominated rapper and Chicago native Vic Mensa has reportedly joined forces with his friend and fellow rapper Hundred Round Kado to launch Books Before Bars, a program to send books to incarcerated people in Illinois jails to liberate them. As reported by...
‘Enough is Enough’, Clip of Takeoff Demanding His Flowers In Hip Hop Trends After His Death
Amid tragic news surrounding the death of Migos’ rapper Takeoff, a clip from the rap group’s recent Drink Champs interview has started trending. On Tuesday morning, the hip-hop community was shocked when word of Takeoff’s passing hit the press. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Click 2 Houston reports.
J. Prince Breaks Silence on Takeoff’s Death and Advocates to ‘Change the Narrative in our Culture’
Several days after Migos group member Takeoff was killed in Houston, J. Prince, a legendary hip-hop executive in Houston, breaks his silence. J. Prince, who started the infamous rap record label, Rap-A-Lot Records, spearheaded the careers of such Houston hip-hop luminaries like Scarface, Z-Ro, and the Geto Boys. He took to Instagram to acknowledge the killing of Takeoff and addressed his hometown of Houston about the incident, which he states “shouldn’t have ever happened in our city.”
Rihanna Faces Backlash For Including Johnny Depp In Savage x Fenty Fashion Show
Rihanna is under fire on social media after fans learned about Johnny Depp’s inclusion in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is coming to Amazon Prime on Nov. 9, and ahead of its release, new details revealed the famous actor was added to the lineup. On Thursday, TMZ confirmed that Depp would appear as a special “star” guest in the fashion show.
My Black Is Beautiful and Gold Series Team Up With Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Celebrate Black Joy and Beauty
Procter & Gamble (PG) haircare brands My Black is Beautiful (MBIB) and Gold Series have announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters Nov. 11, to celebrate Black hair joy and spread positive images of Black people across social media platforms. The collaboration...
Elon Musk Meets with Free Press and Civil Rights Groups to Discuss Twitter Community Standards, Election Integrity and Content Moderation
On Tuesday, Free Press joined representatives from the ADL, the Asian American Foundation, Color Of Change, the George W. Bush Presidential Center, LULAC and the NAACP in a meeting with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter’s commitment to community standards, election integrity and content moderation. In a series of tweets...
Black-Owned Athleisure Brand To Sell Official ‘Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise With Marvel Studios
This clothing will make you feel as if you lived in Wakanda. Athleisure and sports apparel brand Actively Black announced a new collaboration with Marvel Studios on a Wakanda Forever-themed unisex capsule collection. According to Hypebeast, Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black, advocates for social justice, health, and wellness in...
