Rapper 50 Cent Signs 3-Project Deal With Lusid Media, First Project Set To Be True Crime Series

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 4 days ago
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador

ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
‘Enough is Enough’, Clip of Takeoff Demanding His Flowers In Hip Hop Trends After His Death

Amid tragic news surrounding the death of Migos’ rapper Takeoff, a clip from the rap group’s recent Drink Champs interview has started trending. On Tuesday morning, the hip-hop community was shocked when word of Takeoff’s passing hit the press. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Click 2 Houston reports.
HOUSTON, TX
J. Prince Breaks Silence on Takeoff’s Death and Advocates to ‘Change the Narrative in our Culture’

Several days after Migos group member Takeoff was killed in Houston, J. Prince, a legendary hip-hop executive in Houston, breaks his silence. J. Prince, who started the infamous rap record label, Rap-A-Lot Records, spearheaded the careers of such Houston hip-hop luminaries like Scarface, Z-Ro, and the Geto Boys. He took to Instagram to acknowledge the killing of Takeoff and addressed his hometown of Houston about the incident, which he states “shouldn’t have ever happened in our city.”
HOUSTON, TX
Rihanna Faces Backlash For Including Johnny Depp In Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna is under fire on social media after fans learned about Johnny Depp’s inclusion in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is coming to Amazon Prime on Nov. 9, and ahead of its release, new details revealed the famous actor was added to the lineup. On Thursday, TMZ confirmed that Depp would appear as a special “star” guest in the fashion show.
New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

