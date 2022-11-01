Rapper 50 Cent Signs 3-Project Deal With Lusid Media, First Project Set To Be True Crime Series

Several days after Migos group member Takeoff was killed in Houston, J. Prince, a legendary hip-hop executive in Houston, breaks his silence. J. Prince, who started the infamous rap record label, Rap-A-Lot Records, spearheaded the careers of such Houston hip-hop luminaries like Scarface, Z-Ro, and the Geto Boys. He took to Instagram to acknowledge the killing of Takeoff and addressed his hometown of Houston about the incident, which he states “shouldn’t have ever happened in our city.”

