Hartford, CT

Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

ACCESS HEALTH CT TO HOST EVENTS WITH FREE IN-PERSON HELP TO SIGN UP FOR HEALTH COVERAGE

Connecticut residents can work one-on-one with enrollment specialists to help them. shop, compare and enroll in quality health insurance. HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 3, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host six enrollment fairs in November to help Connecticut residents shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current Open Enrollment period. Enrollment fairs offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists and will take place in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk and Waterbury. Open Enrollment began Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Connecticut residents must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2022 for coverage starting January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Channel 30's Chen had extra element in teacher story

It was a major story that led most of the late newscasts — the arrest of a former teacher at CREC Academy in East Hartford for an inappropriate relationship with a student. WTNH-TV8 and WFSB-TV3 had all the details, but WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen had something in his report nobody else had — reaction from parents. Granted, the reaction was predictable — they were stunned — but it did give Channel 30 a dimension of the story at 11 p.m. that was different.
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Shots fired, rollover crash under investigation in West Hartford

Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Cinder!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
