Hartford HealthCare: Maddie Martin, RN – From Kidney Recipient to Becoming a Nurse
Maddie Martin had a long road ahead of her when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Alport Syndrome at the age of four. Now, she is a nurse in Hartford Hospital’s transplant unit, the very same place where she underwent a successful kidney transplant procedure years ago.
Fiancée mourns death of New Haven firefighter struck on Interstate 91 North
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the sudden death of a beloved firefighter who was off duty when he was fatally struck Wednesday night along Interstate 91 in New Haven. Thomas Mieles, 27, was a member of Recruit Class 63 and joined Engine 10 at the Lombard Fire Station […]
Daughter's birthday present is Middletown dad's release from spinal rehab
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Mauricio Espinoza, a father of four from Middletown, estimated he fell more than 22 feet from a ladder when he was trimming tree limbs back in September. Espinoza has spent the past two months intensely rehabbing at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Two months ago, Espinoza could...
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ACCESS HEALTH CT TO HOST EVENTS WITH FREE IN-PERSON HELP TO SIGN UP FOR HEALTH COVERAGE
Connecticut residents can work one-on-one with enrollment specialists to help them. shop, compare and enroll in quality health insurance. HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 3, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host six enrollment fairs in November to help Connecticut residents shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current Open Enrollment period. Enrollment fairs offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists and will take place in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk and Waterbury. Open Enrollment began Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Connecticut residents must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2022 for coverage starting January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.
Channel 30's Chen had extra element in teacher story
It was a major story that led most of the late newscasts — the arrest of a former teacher at CREC Academy in East Hartford for an inappropriate relationship with a student. WTNH-TV8 and WFSB-TV3 had all the details, but WVIT-TV30 reporter Jeremy Chen had something in his report nobody else had — reaction from parents. Granted, the reaction was predictable — they were stunned — but it did give Channel 30 a dimension of the story at 11 p.m. that was different.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
New Haven deploys crisis response team to help police with mental health calls
The program, Elm City COMPASS, will work with first responders to help residents experiencing mental health, drug, alcohol or housing crises.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
Police investigating serious pedestrian crash on Whalley Avenue in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating a serious pedestrian crash that happened Friday night. The pedestrian was struck by vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. on Whalley Avenue in the Westville section of the city, near Emerson Street. Details about the driver of the vehicle and...
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Drug Rehab Clinic Serves Mostly Local Patients
New Haven residents make up three-quarters of the patients served by a substance use disorder treatment center that currently operates out of a rented Whalley Avenue office building — and that plans on moving to the former CVS site at the corner of Whalley and Orchard. That drug rehab...
VIDEO: Shots fired, rollover crash under investigation in West Hartford
Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
