Connecticut residents can work one-on-one with enrollment specialists to help them. shop, compare and enroll in quality health insurance. HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 3, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced it will host six enrollment fairs in November to help Connecticut residents shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current Open Enrollment period. Enrollment fairs offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists and will take place in Fairfield, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk and Waterbury. Open Enrollment began Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Connecticut residents must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2022 for coverage starting January 1, 2023. Those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO