Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
WSET
'It's annoying:' Voter registration error passed onto local registrars ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With midterms now less than a week away, we are learning more about a hiccup when it comes to voter registration. This all comes after Virginia election officials discovered an additional 149,000 voter registration transactions that weren’t properly processed this year, creating a new headache for local election officials in the final week before election day.
WSET
Food City named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. “We would like to thank Food...
WSET
Who is Virginia's latest millionaire? Ticket sold in Salem worth $1M
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Check your tickets! Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing that is now worth $1 million. It was bought at the Salem Mini Market, 2319 West Main Street in Salem. The winning numbers for the Nov. 1 drawing were 5-9-15-16-17,...
WSET
Jackpot still up for grabs, grows to $1.5B after over 188K claim winnings in Virginia
(WSET) — The jackpot is still growing after the Wednesday night drawing. The estimated jackpot is $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery.
WSET
Powerball Jackpot now set at $1 billion, Virginia Lottery addresses ticket sale estimates
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Still no winner for the Powerball Jackpot, so the total continues to grow. The total has been growing since August and is now set at one billion dollars. This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The largest was $1.5 billion in 2016. Two Virginia...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
WSET
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
Comments / 0