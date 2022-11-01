ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania by the sea: Mehmet Oz implies state has Atlantic coastline

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, leaves the field after watching an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Photograph: Derik Hamilton/AP

Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate in Pennsylvania, risked mockery on Monday by giving the impression he believes the state, which is landlocked, has an Atlantic coastline.

“Pennsylvania is way is too important,” the celebrity doctor told the Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“And listen, this is important, we do not have a Republican senator north of North Carolina on the Atlantic coast, until you get to Maine, if I don’t hold this seat. There’s been a Republican senator in Pennsylvania most of my life, I’m gonna keep one here as well.”

According to the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey, that state has “roughly 130 miles” of Atlantic coast.

Philadelphia, the biggest city in Pennsylvania, is home to a huge and thriving port. But its shipping hub sits on the Delaware River, which empties into the Atlantic miles downstream between Delaware and New Jersey.

Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, has already made hay on the campaign trail by pointing out that Oz has stronger ties to neighboring New Jersey than to Pennsylvania.

In July, the Fetterman campaign paid for a plane to fly over the beaches of the Jersey shore, trailing the message: “HEY DR OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤ JOHN.”

The Pennsylvania race, to replace the retiring Republican Pat Toomey, could be key to deciding control of the Senate.

On Tuesday, a week before midterms election day, the polling website FiveThirtyEight put Fetterman a little over one point up on Oz.

Comments / 394

Poker Face
2d ago

Philadelphia is on the Atlantic but it isn't really "coastline". He's thinking of New Jersey, which just proves all the more that he doesn't belong here.

Reply(52)
189
Margie Vogel
2d ago

Well, he doesn’t know geography, but then again, his supporters probably don’t either. They don’t venture far from their homes.

Reply(25)
127
Bobbyc
2d ago

siriusly does Oz know where he's at someone tell him he's in Pennsylvania not new jersey 🤔 or did he forgot he just moved to Pennsylvania

Reply(14)
77
The Guardian

