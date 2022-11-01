Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
cbs12.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
cbs12.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist died Saturday morning. On Nov. 5, the Pembroke Pines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 41-year...
cbs12.com
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
cbs12.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
cbs12.com
Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
cbs12.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cbs12.com
Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
cbs12.com
Tractor-trailer snags and pulls down tree in West Palm Beach, lane closed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are telling drivers to expect traffic delays after a tractor-trailer pulled down part of a tree. It happened on Forest Hill Boulevard and Lake Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police said the tractor-trailer got caught on a tree and dragged it...
cbs12.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
cbs12.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
cbs12.com
Three men found guilty of pawn shop murder and robbery spree
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The people responsible for murdering a pawn shop customer in South Florida were found guilty for murder and other crimes. Jonathan Cruz , 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez , 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing Hobbs Act robberies at nine pawn shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
cbs12.com
Undocumented man accused of holding woman who'd been drinking in his car against her will
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman at a dance club said she ended up trapped in a man's car after she'd been drinking and was not feeling well. A detective with the Palm Springs Police Department said the victim reported arriving at the club on S. Congress Avenue at about midnight on Monday, Oct. 24.
cbs12.com
Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
cbs12.com
Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
cbs12.com
Cadet sentenced years after 'messing' with ex, her new beau in lieutenant dad's patrol car
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — He wanted to be in law enforcement but in the end, the law came down on him. The story was widely reported back in 2017, but it only recently came to a conclusion. Christopher Combs was a cadet with the Palm Beach County...
cbs12.com
Turtle Rescue: Firefighters pull snapping turtle from pool
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After a snapping turtle decided to take a dip in someone's private pool, firefighters had to remove it from the premisses. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Battalion 2 had their first ever call regarding a turtle in a swimming pool. When firefighters arrived, it took about ten minutes of non-stop work to safely capture the turtle.
cbs12.com
'Somebody cares about us': Power restored to Greenacres condo residents after two weeks
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A group of families living in the heat and fighting to get the lights back on at a Greenacres condo are now breathing a sigh of relief. Power has since been restored to some residents in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums after a fire in the electrical box left them in the dark for two weeks.
Comments / 0