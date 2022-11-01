ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist died Saturday morning. On Nov. 5, the Pembroke Pines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 41-year...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three men found guilty of pawn shop murder and robbery spree

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The people responsible for murdering a pawn shop customer in South Florida were found guilty for murder and other crimes. Jonathan Cruz , 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez , 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing Hobbs Act robberies at nine pawn shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Planet Fitness catches fire in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a Planet Fitness in Royal Palm Beach. Firefighters said they were dispatched at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the Planet Fitness off of Southern Blvd and N State Rd. 7. Dispatchers told first responders that fire was coming from the roof.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Turtle Rescue: Firefighters pull snapping turtle from pool

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After a snapping turtle decided to take a dip in someone's private pool, firefighters had to remove it from the premisses. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Battalion 2 had their first ever call regarding a turtle in a swimming pool. When firefighters arrived, it took about ten minutes of non-stop work to safely capture the turtle.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy