Baleen whales ingest an estimated 10m pieces of microplastics each day, study says

Photograph: Rodrigo Friscione/Getty Images/Image Source

Microplastics have infiltrated nearly all our environments – from human lungs to the Antarctic. Now, scientists have estimated that whales are consuming millions of microplastics per day, in a study that deepens our understanding of plastic pollution in oceans and animal bodies.

Scientists from a group of institutions around California used 191 suction-cup tags to follow whales – blue, fin and humpback – along the California coastline to quantify how much plastic they were swallowing, and where it was coming from. They determined the vast majority of plastics are consumed through whales eating krill and other food, instead of coming from water filtered into their mouths. A krill-eating blue whale may ingest 10m pieces of microplastics each day, they estimated, while fish-eating whales probably eat 200,000 pieces of plastic each day.

“It’s quite a lot of plastic – way more than I would have ever expected,” says Shirel Kahane-Rapport, a postdoctoral researcher at California State University Fullerton, who co-authored the study, which was published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications. She adds that the greatest density of microplastics in the ocean perfectly overlaps with the place where the whales they studied spend the most of their time – in the deep channels off Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Monterey.

Researchers have long wondered about the impact of microplastics on animals that cannot be studied easily – it’s impossible to restrain and study a whale the way researchers can with a sea bird or a sea turtle, for example. “And whales are one of those big, open questions,” says study co-author Matthew Savoca, a researcher at Stanford’s Hopkins marine station. Researchers are also interested in large filter-feeding fish such as basking sharks and whale sharks, in addition to whales. “The idea was that these animals might be at extreme risk from microplastic ingestion, because of their filter-feeding behavior.”

The researchers stuck cellphone-size tags to the whales’ bodies, which measured where they dived, to what depth and how often they opened their mouths to feed. The tags popped off after 24 hours and rose to the surface, where the researchers could collect them. Alongside the whale data, they used existing data about how much microplastics exist in krill, and how dense the quantities of prey were in that area. Then, by overlaying information about how much a whale eats, where it eats in the water column, how much plastic is in its food and how much plastic is in the water, they could figure out the risk of ingestion.

Their estimates surprised even the researchers, but it followed a logic: animals at the bottom of the food chain, like krill and anchovy, are the most susceptible to eating plastic in the water column, meaning it will eventually accumulate further up the food chain. “[That is] why we think they’re eating so much plastic,” says Savoca. “A combination of eating a ton but at very low levels in the food chain.” Fish-feeding whales ingested far less, because the bottom of the food chain – animals like krill – collect the most microplastic.

Researchers do not yet know how the plastic affects the whales’ health – either at the individual level or at the population level – but they are trying to find out, just as scientists are working to understand how microplastics affect human health. Smaller particles known as nanoplastics can build up in fat and tissues, but little is known about the long-term impacts of plastics in mammal bodies of any kind.

“This is a problem that we as scientists care about – both for the health of the environment, but also because whatever is occurring for these animals is also occurring for us,” Savoca says.

Kahane-Rapport is researching whale baleen for a slightly different project – 3D-printing baleen and filter feelers to see how they capture microplastics, to create self-cleaning filters for industrial waste that could trap microplastics before they ever get into the oceans.

Whales and their krill meals in deep water off the coastline might seem remote and unrelated to human health or our food chains, but that is not the case, Savoca says: “The more we can learn about these issues, even from totally separate animals living at sea, the more we can help ourselves think about how to tackle this problem.”