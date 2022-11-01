Read full article on original website
The Granite City Train Show Will be the Biggest to Date
(KNSI) – The Granite City Train Show will have more locomotives and displays than ever before. Organizer Dr. Ed Olson talked about why the show’s popularity is growing. “I just think that more people in the hobby are aware of the show. And, word gets around because we have a lot of vendors that say, you know, we really look forward to your show. There’s just something special about it. We try to make it a fun, family-oriented type event and also something that satisfies the urge in all of us train nerds as well.”
St. Cloud’s Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Date and Time Announced
(KNSI) — The date and location for St. Cloud’s annual Weihnachtsmarkt are being revealed. The 10th annual event will be held Thursday, December 8th, at the River’s Edge Ramp. The outdoor holiday market will feature beer from Beaver Island Brewing Company, hot spiced Glühwein, holiday vendors, food and crafts.
St. Cloud Tattoo Shop Donates Thousands to Local Charites
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud tattoo shop presented checks to three area organizations supported by September’s Tattoo For A Cause event. On Thursday, Fresh Skin Tattoo donated around $4,000 to The Beautiful Mind Project, INDY Foundation and Operation 23 to Zero. The money came from over 250 people, some waiting hours, who selected one of 22 tattoos to support causes near and dear to their hearts. They included support of amnesia awareness, anorexia/bulimia, autism awareness, cancer, Crohn’s disease, dementia awareness, mental health, Parkinson’s disease, or veteran suicide awareness.
BIG Partners Launches To Mentor District 742 Students
(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is teaming up with St. Cloud Area Schools to create an intensive mentoring program for students facing significant challenges. Employees with Granite Partners will meet one-on-one with 13 high school juniors in the program to get them prepared for college...
State Veterans Day Ceremony Back In Person
(KNSI) – Attendees of the state’s official Veterans Day ceremony are gathering in person next week for the first time in years. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11th, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Beforehand there will be a free community breakfast, beginning at 8:30.
October Was One of the Driest On Record
(KNSI) – St. Cloud saw a warmer and drier October than normal. In fact, it was one of the 10 driest Octobers ever recorded. Meteorologist James Taggart of the National Weather Service Twin Cities office gives the details. “On average, we get about two to three inches in the...
Gas Prices Near 2021 Levels Locally
(KNSI) – AAA says gas prices nationally are drifting down like the falling leaves. The organization says demand domestically is tepid in a Monday release. Consumers pumped 8.93 million barrels per day in the past week, which is about 400,000 barrels lower than the same time last year. The national average was $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Minnesota, it was $3.61 statewide and even lower in the St. Cloud area at $3.39.
Virtual Reality Enhances Job Training Program
(KNSI) – The CareerSTART program offered at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will soon be able to provide a nearly life-like look at what it means to be on the job. Virtual reality is being rolled out at an open house on Thursday, November 17th, from...
Minnesota Law Enforcement Helps Take Down Multi-Million Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
(KNSI) — The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested and charged 21 people in nine states, including Minnesota, connected to a more than half-billion dollar catalytic converter theft ring. The DOJ says they worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from across the country to execute a...
Wednesday’s Warm Weather Set a Record, Burn Restrictions Issued
(KNSI) — Wednesday’s warm weather set a record for St. Cloud. The afternoon high hit 75, breaking the old record of 72 set in 1978. That’s 28 degrees above normal. It was also windy, with the highest wind speed hitting 33 miles an hour. The highest wind gust was 44 miles an hour.
Warm, Dry Weather Leading to Elevated Fire Weather Conditions
(KNSI) — Following a warm, dry October, our odd autumn weather will continue Wednesday. Forecasters say central Minnesota will see the mid-70s for highs. The record high for November 2nd is 72, which is in danger of falling. The average highs this time of the year are in the mid to upper 40s.
Department of Natural Resources Stresses Hunter Safety Ahead of Rifle Season
(KNSI) — With the firearms deer opener just days away, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials are reminding hunters to practice proper safety techniques. Lieutenant Mike Martin of the Division of Enforcement says that starts with the correct handling of a rifle. “Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded....
Sauk Rapids Man Charged in Arson and Fraud Case from 2020
(KNSI) — More than two years after a fire severely damaged a semi, a Sauk Rapids man has been arrested for aiding and abetting arson and insurance fraud. According to the criminal complaint, on August 12th, 2020, firefighters were called to a semi-tractor on fire on the side of the road on County Road 75 and 240th Street in St. Augusta. Investigators contacted Freightliner of St. Cloud and learned that truck had been in the shop for the last eight days due to transmission issues but had been released less than an hour before the fire. Investigators determined the fire started in the sleeper cab, and the remains of a red gas can and towel soaked in what is believed to be gasoline were found between the driver and passenger seat. They also found an invoice for service addressed to Abdikadir Muhumud Mire, who was also the registered owner of the truck.
