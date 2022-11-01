(KNSI) — More than two years after a fire severely damaged a semi, a Sauk Rapids man has been arrested for aiding and abetting arson and insurance fraud. According to the criminal complaint, on August 12th, 2020, firefighters were called to a semi-tractor on fire on the side of the road on County Road 75 and 240th Street in St. Augusta. Investigators contacted Freightliner of St. Cloud and learned that truck had been in the shop for the last eight days due to transmission issues but had been released less than an hour before the fire. Investigators determined the fire started in the sleeper cab, and the remains of a red gas can and towel soaked in what is believed to be gasoline were found between the driver and passenger seat. They also found an invoice for service addressed to Abdikadir Muhumud Mire, who was also the registered owner of the truck.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO