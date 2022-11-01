ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Adolph Aguirre named first executive director of the American Red Cross' DFW Metro West chapter

By Cody Thorn
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings

The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community celebrates new additions at Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center in Dallas

City officials and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) City officials and community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 for the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center following an $8.8 million...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Christensen Immigration Attorneys to bring legal services to Coppell

Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office is expected to open in November. (Courtesy Brian Jackson/Adobe Stock) Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office is expected to open in November. The office will be located at 452 SH 121, Ste. 100. Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ immigration practice areas include family immigration, deportation defense, naturalization, worker visas and asylum defense. www.immigrationlawyerdallastx.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West

Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know

See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson

Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Franchise Concepts moving into Lakeside International Office Center

Home Franchise Concepts entered into a lease agreement at The Lakeside International Office Center. (Courtesy Realty Capital Management LLC) Home Franchise Concepts has entered a lease agreement to move into the Lakeside International Office Center, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Home Franchise Concepts—a direct-to-consumer...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
