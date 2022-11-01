Adolph Aguirre named first executive director of the American Red Cross' DFW Metro West chapter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings
The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
FIRST LOOK: Awesome Times owners credit Highland Village community for their restaurant
Tamara, (from left), Fawn, Fox and Jerry Lisby opened Awesome Times in June in Highland Village. (Courtesy Awesome Times) Jerry and Tamara Lisby credit their success opening Awesome Times in Highland Village not to themselves, but to their workers and their community. Opening his own restaurant has been a longtime...
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
Lake Highlands public improvement districts funnel millions to community projects
The pop-up park The Park at Forest-Audelia, which will be open until Nov. 14, has been used to engage community members and promote the North district’s development. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) The Lake Highlands Public Improvement District was renewed for a 10-year term this year, allowing it to continue working...
McKinney State of the City event reaffirms future growth, plans
The annual McKinney Chamber of Commerce event State of the City was held Nov. 3 at Christ Fellowship Church. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The McKinney State of the City event on Nov. 3 featured remarks from city government and education leaders that reaffirmed plans for future growth in McKinney. The event,...
Community celebrates new additions at Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center in Dallas
City officials and community leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) City officials and community leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1 for the grand reopening of the Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center following an $8.8 million...
Christensen Immigration Attorneys to bring legal services to Coppell
Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office is expected to open in November. (Courtesy Brian Jackson/Adobe Stock) Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office is expected to open in November. The office will be located at 452 SH 121, Ste. 100. Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ immigration practice areas include family immigration, deportation defense, naturalization, worker visas and asylum defense. www.immigrationlawyerdallastx.com.
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
Southlake continues annual leaf recycling program for residents
Bagged leaves must be placed on the curb by no later than 7 a.m. on collection dates. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Southlake residents can have their bags of fallen leaves recycled rather than sent to the landfill this year. During a Nov. 1 Southlake City Council meeting, Deputy Director of Public...
Eldorado Parkway to be widened in McKinney, plus three more road updates to know
See updates from the latest transportation projects in McKinney. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eldorado Parkway will be widened from four to six lanes between Custer Road and Orion Drive, including widening the existing bridge structure at Rowlett Creek. Additional turn lanes and intersection improvements at Custer Road will be included with the project. Other improvements along the corridor associated with the H-E-B construction, including turn lanes and a new traffic signal, have begun. Construction is expected to begin in October, with work beginning near Orion Drive. In areas where construction activities are occurring, only one lane of traffic will be kept open. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
Get a sneak peek at H-E-B before its Nov. 2 opening in Plano
Patrick Gural, top store leader for H-E-B in Plano, speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) The Nov. 2 opening of Plano’s new H-E-B’s store has been a long time coming for friends Tommy Trogden and Claudia Kist. Trogden said he generally finds two camps...
Your guide to the polls: Where to vote in Dallas-Fort Worth on Election Day
Voters throughout Dallas-Fort Worth can cast ballots at a number of polling locations on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pexels) Tuesday, Nov. 8, marks Election Day in Texas, and voters have multiple options when casting a ballot. The Nov. 8 election includes governor, railroad commissioner and Supreme Court of Texas races. There...
Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano in Frisco works to make customers feel at home
Louie Vllasaliu co-ownes Eddie’s Napolis in Frisco. (Amber Friend/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years ago, Enver “Eddie” Kolenovic and his nephew Louie Vllasaliu looked at what would become the Frisco location of Eddie’s Napolis Ristorante Italiano and saw what the community needed: a family-owned Italian restaurant. Kolenovic,...
Wava Halal Grill offering New York-style cuisine in Richardson
Wava Halal Grill opened its restaurant in Richardson on Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Wava Halal Grill opened Oct. 20 at 804 W. Shore Drive in Richardson. The restaurant, which has its original location in Dallas at 3611 Greenville Ave., offers a variety of authentic New York-style street food made to halal standards, including gyros, falafel wraps and kebabs in addition to traditional hot dogs and hamburgers. Wava Halal Grill offers food for dine-in, takeout and contact-free pickup. 972-707-0808. www.wavahalalgrill.com.
Flower Mound Ranch to shape town for 40 years
The Flower Mound Town Council approved the zoning for Flower Mound Ranch. The project is slated to take nearly 40 years to fully develop. Following the zoning approval of Flower Mound Ranch, Flower Mound residents could see development continue for the next 40 years as the project begins to shape the west side of town.
Southlake nonprofit Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary mirrors therapy methods popular in Europe
In addition to being known as the “joy donkey,” Buffy is also the “kissing donkey.” There are five donkeys that reside at Loving Long Ears Donkey Therapy & Sanctuary in Southlake. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While volunteering at an equine therapy center in Arizona, Jules Peterson found...
Home Franchise Concepts moving into Lakeside International Office Center
Home Franchise Concepts entered into a lease agreement at The Lakeside International Office Center. (Courtesy Realty Capital Management LLC) Home Franchise Concepts has entered a lease agreement to move into the Lakeside International Office Center, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Home Franchise Concepts—a direct-to-consumer...
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0