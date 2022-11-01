ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Assistant Adam Zimmer Dead At 38, Mike Zimmer's Son

8:37 AM PT -- The Vikings just released a statement on Adam Zimmer's passing as well ... calling him "a kind" and "respectful man." "Over his years in Minnesota," the team added, "it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki, and the entire Zimmer family."
Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator Adam Zimmer Dies at 38

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the son of the team's former head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, his sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (November 1) morning. "I lost my big brother yesterday," White wrote....
Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at the age 38. The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given. Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings' coaching staff...
Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
