Michigan State

Taking a road trip into Michigan's thumb

Ironically, the pandemic had some positive impacts on the business tourism of Michigan's thumb after people decided against traveling to Traverse City and Mackinac Island. Instead, they were looking for something a bit closer and a bit smaller - Port Austin perhaps.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
Up North Road Trip

Michigan is home to 14 billion trees. At this time of year, we're treated to a vibrant, leafy color show! For this Weather or Not, come with us as we take a drive north to check out the changing leaves and stops along the way! Fox 2's Lori Pinson will be our guide.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wayne County man wins $500K on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket bought in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man won $500,000 when he bought a cheaper Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket than he usually does. "I usually only play $20 instant tickets, but I decided to purchase a few $5 tickets on a whim," he said. "I started scratching the tickets when I got home and saw I’d matched a number. When I revealed the winning amount of $500,000, I was in disbelief! I’ve been playing for years hoping to win big and I can’t believe it finally happened."
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general

(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
MICHIGAN STATE

