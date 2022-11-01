Read full article on original website
Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday night.
No Powerball Winner
No Powerball Winner on Saturday night so the jackpot grows to about $1.9-billion dollars for tomorrow night’s drawing. One New Yorker from Newburgh won $1-million dollars last night. 14 won $50-thousand.
