Biden administration grants approval for new Arkansas Medicaid expansion initiatives
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services say the federal government has granted their request to roll out new services under the state’s Medicaid expansion program. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday it approved Arkansas’ waiver for the Life360 HOMEs program for enrollees in...
Weekly Update from State Representative DeAnn Vaught
Did you know that out of the over 400,000 children and teens in foster care in the United States, over 100,000 of them are waiting to be adopted? Right now, there are 292 children in Arkansas whose parents’ parental rights have been terminated and are currently seeking a forever family.
Gov. Hutchinson announces that ARHOME had been approved
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this Tuesday morning that ARHOME, to include an innovative service called Life360 HOMEs has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The full conference and announcement can be viewed below. Hutchison said in a press release that...
Arkansas cannabis trade group to seek changes in laws related to marijuana possession
The odds of success are low for the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association (ACIA) to get legislation approved in the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly that would expunge records and/or alter jail sentences for those with marijuana convictions. The ACIA announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) a goal of pursuing “restorative justice legislation” in...
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
State business leaders join Governor in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday (Oct. 31) in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis and see the state join 19 other states with legal recreational use. At a news conference at the headquarters of the...
New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment
Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.
Issue 4 supporters push back on criticisms, say recreational marijuana would benefit Arkansas
The group behind a recreational marijuana amendment on Arkansas' ballot held a press conference Tuesday to respond to criticisms and remind voters of some positives associated with the possible passage.
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
Snoop Dogg lends support to Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot Issue 4
A well-known entertainer and marijuana “enthusiast” has lent his support to the effort to legalize recreational use for adults in Arkansas.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
Less Arkansans supporting recreational marijuana ahead of election day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?. Arkansans have been making their stance known. "You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have...
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
Arkansas recreational marijuana on the ballot: here's what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what Issue 4 would do if it's approved. "It would legalize a small quantity of marijuana for personal use among adults, so it’s basically...
Effects daylight saving time has on children
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When you change the clocks on Nov. 6, some people in your house may notice the difference more than others. The highly-debated time change has more of an effect on children and many doctors say it is difficult for them to adjust to the changes. Dr....
Arkansas ballot questions explained
LAKE VILLAGE - Arkansas voters have more than the usual candidates to consider when they cast their ballots this election season. The natural state has four ballot measures for voters to decide. As Arkansas voters started casting ballots in early voting, out came the campaigners to drum up support for...
First time voters in Arkansas speak on making their voices heard during elections
The general election is one week from today and many young voters across the state are casting their ballot for the first time, hoping to make their voice heard.
Arkansas man facing charges of trafficking guns to New York City
– An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday shows that an Arkansas man is facing charges of purchasing guns in his home state that he quickly resold to buyers in New York City.
