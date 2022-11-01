ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in November in Omaha

Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Shingling Out the Competition

A roof over your head means so much more than safety from the elements; a well-built roof means a home full of memories, an investment to be proud of, and something to leave behind for future generations. Founded in 1996 by Pat Muhs, Moose Roofing has spent more than 25 years establishing a trusting foundation in the Omaha community. Current CEO Zac Johnson and the team of experts he’s assembled are ready to put homeowners’ roofing concerns to rest.
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
omahamagazine.com

Lo Sole Mio Lives on in Memories: The Sun Sets on Beloved Family-owned Restaurant

The final weekend before the closure of Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, fans lined up–sometimes waiting hours–for a last taste of the authentic Italian cuisine and warm greetings served by owners, Marie and Don Losole. From the moment the couple announced the end of a three-decade run, memories have flooded social media. For many, it’s like losing a second home; hardly a single anecdote doesn’t mention family.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow

When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

$20 million awarded to Omaha meat packing business

OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Omaha Wednesday to announce a multi-million dollar investment in the state's meat packing industry. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to make the market more competitive. Secretary Tom Vilsack toured Greater Omaha Packing, a company that...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE

