Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Scooter's Coffee relocates headquarters to northwest Omaha
Scooter’s Coffee announced Thursday that it has relocated its Omaha headquarters with the goal of enhancing collaboration and innovation.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in November in Omaha
Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
omahamagazine.com
A Dickens of a Time: Revisiting a Victorian Holiday Tradition in Omaha’s Old Market
During the hustle and bustle of the winter holiday season, it’s hard to stop and simply take it all in: lights lining the streets, Christmas carols emanating from store speakers, wafts of cinnamon and vanilla flowing from sweet treat shops. And once upon a time, an Old Market event concentrated that joy and goodwill for all.
omahamagazine.com
Shingling Out the Competition
A roof over your head means so much more than safety from the elements; a well-built roof means a home full of memories, an investment to be proud of, and something to leave behind for future generations. Founded in 1996 by Pat Muhs, Moose Roofing has spent more than 25 years establishing a trusting foundation in the Omaha community. Current CEO Zac Johnson and the team of experts he’s assembled are ready to put homeowners’ roofing concerns to rest.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball is the first of its kind in the Omaha metro
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson visits Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball to learn more about the world's fastest-growing sport, and all that Blue Sky has to offer.
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
The Nebraska City News Press
Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City
After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
omahamagazine.com
Lo Sole Mio Lives on in Memories: The Sun Sets on Beloved Family-owned Restaurant
The final weekend before the closure of Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, fans lined up–sometimes waiting hours–for a last taste of the authentic Italian cuisine and warm greetings served by owners, Marie and Don Losole. From the moment the couple announced the end of a three-decade run, memories have flooded social media. For many, it’s like losing a second home; hardly a single anecdote doesn’t mention family.
PepperJax returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
omahamagazine.com
Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow
When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
KETV.com
$20 million awarded to Omaha meat packing business
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Omaha Wednesday to announce a multi-million dollar investment in the state's meat packing industry. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to make the market more competitive. Secretary Tom Vilsack toured Greater Omaha Packing, a company that...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Hy-Vee stores to close on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in their 92-year history
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day this year to allow its employees to enjoy the holiday with friends and family, according to a press release from the grocery store chain. It's the first time in Hy-Vee's 92-year history...
Comments / 0