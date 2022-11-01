Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist died Saturday morning. On Nov. 5, the Pembroke Pines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 41-year...
cw34.com
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
cw34.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
cw34.com
Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
cw34.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
WJCL
'I couldn’t believe we made it ': Florida firefighter rescues girlfriend from fiery interstate crash
A Florida firefighter and his girlfriend say they barely escaped a fiery crash on Interstate 95 a week ago. According to Local 10, the pair were in an Uber on I-95 in Delray Beach when troopers say a car cut off a fuel tanker that collided with the Uber. The...
cw34.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cw34.com
Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
cw34.com
Sheriff: German Shepherd found tied up, muzzled, and left to die
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who they say is responsible for leaving a German Shepherd to die. When deputies found the dog, named Maverick, he couldn’t eat, drink, or bark and he was too weak to free himself from the fence he was tied to.
Comments / 0