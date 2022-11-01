ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

cw34.com

Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves bicyclist dead in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist died Saturday morning. On Nov. 5, the Pembroke Pines Police Department and Fire Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Island Drive involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 41-year...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2012 White Honda Crosstour was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a motorcycle. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop into...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
PLANTATION, FL
cw34.com

Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

