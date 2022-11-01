Read full article on original website
Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
Veteran’s Day Events For The Tri-State Area
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11th in the US. It's a day set aside specifically for honoring the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. The Tri-States, like many other areas,...
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa
There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
12 Year Old From Dubuque Donates Art Proceeds to Children’s Hospital
A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque is using his painting skills to raise money for charity. And you'll be amazed at how much he's already raised. I first met then 9 year old Arsh Pal of Dubuque at a kid's talent show hosted by the Dubuque Sertoma club at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. It was June of 2019 and I was the host of Sertoma's "Kids Got Talent". I was excited to see so many talented youngsters from the tri-state area compete. Everything from singers and dancers to magicians and artists.
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Dubuque, Tri-Staters Should Expect Higher Heating Bills This Winter
With another winter in store, and sure to make its presence known in just a couple of weeks, local residents in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole can anticipate higher bills to heat their homes this season. According to the Telegraph Herald, representatives with multiple area utility companies project...
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
Petty’s Classics Are ‘Free Fallin’ At Q Casino December 30th
According to a recent press release from Q Casino another night of classic rock fun is on the way; courtesy of the Q Showroom. Get to Q Casino December 30th at 8pm, to see the newly announced, Free Fallin; The Tom Petty Concert Experience, Live!. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers...
Safe Trick or Treating This Week in Dubuque, IA
As a parent of 4 grown kids, it's been a few years since I've had to worry about where I could take my kids for safe trick or treating. But now that I have grandkids, I'm back to finding safe ways for them to Trick or Treat. That's why I...
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
17 Years of Service Leads to Beloved Principal’s Retirement
People often recall educators who made a profound difference in developing their intellect and character. Similarly, people are called to their vocation and leave a legacy throughout their careers. After 17 years of service to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, including nine years as the principal of Resurrection Elementary,...
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
Moski’s BBQ; Smokin’ The Competition
It's always exciting when a new business moves into the downtown area; and over the past couple of years Cascade has been spoiled by the addition of several new businesses. Places like Eloise Rae, Butch & Frankie Home Goods, Cheryl's Flour Garden, Corner Taproom, and the return of Happy Joe's Pizza, to name a few.
Tips & Tricks For Cold Weather Trips; Slippery Road Conditions Here To Stay
On Monday (10/24) outside Galena, slippery road conditions likely played a part in a one-vehicle rollover crash in which the driver was seriously injured. That's according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Unfortunately, it’s that time of year when more and more of these stories will begin to show up.
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
