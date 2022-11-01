CareNow Urgent Care opened a new location in McKinney in late October. (Courtesy CareNow Urgent Care) CareNow Urgent Care opened Oct. 25 at 6200 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 100, McKinney. The clinic specializes in urgent medical services and treatments for injuries, illnesses, cuts, muscle strains and diagnoses for broken bones, according to its website. This Stonebridge Ranch clinic includes complimentary Wi-Fi, beverages and a kids area, the website stated. The clinic operates 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 469-617-4130. www.carenow.com/locations/dallas-fort-worth/mckinney-stonebridge-ranch.

