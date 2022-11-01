Read full article on original website
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
Port Neches, Houston men plead guilty to trafficking PCP, fentanyl through Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — Two men pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations Wednesday in the Eastern District of Texas. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn, according to a news release from the office of US Attorney Brit Featherston.
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Bond set at $750K for man formerly convicted in 2010 death of Beaumont woman and her daughter
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man formerly on death row, whose capital murder conviction was overturned, now has a chance to go home as he awaits a new trial after a judge set his bond Thursday. Joseph Colone, Jr. was formerly sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder...
'Promise for the future' : City council creating new group to help revitalize downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — City leaders are creating a new group to help promote growth and revitalize the heart of Beaumont. The new group is an an ad-hoc committee. The committee will work alongside Beaumont Main Street, a group that has been working to revamp the city's downtown for years.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
False gunfire report triggers brief lockdown Wednesday morning at Memorial High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you saw police cars and ambulances outside Memorial High School or got an alarming text from your student there this morning there's no reason to worry. The campus was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false report of gunfire. The Port...
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kick off 'Fill The Boot' donation campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kicked off its annual 'Fill The Boot' campaign on Tuesday. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise lifesaving funds. The funds raised go towards MDA's mission for scientific...
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Bob Hope School receives $3.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bob Hope School District announced Thursday they received a monetary gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district was awarded $3.5 million, according to a news release from Bob Hope School. Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff...
Beaumont artist hoping to beautify downtown with 7,000-square-foot mural
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont artist is turning heads in with a massive, 7,000 square-foot mural. The mural is located at 750 Pearl Street in downtown Beaumont. Artist Meghan Cobb says she got the idea for this project at Beaumont's first-ever mural fest earlier this year, but she started putting in the work in September.
New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision. During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility.
Plans to upgrade 2 Port Arthur city parks, senior community center totals $3M
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is moving forward with plans to upgrade several city parks. This decision comes after citizens voted in 2021 to use city money to pay for three projects totaling almost $3 million. Outdated buildings, broken fences and even rusted playground equipment...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
