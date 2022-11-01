ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jason’s Deli to bring second McKinney location

Jason's Deli expects to open its second McKinney location in early 2023. (Courtesy Jason's Deli) Jason’s Deli will open in a second McKinney location at 8600 W. University Drive in early 2023, according to Vice President of Marketing Brandy Butler. The chain is known for its selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, baked potatoes and baked treats. Its menu also includes vegetarian and gluten-sensitive options as well as children's meals. The new location will be the restaurant’s 246th restaurant, Butler said in an email. The existing Jason’s Deli location in McKinney is located at 1681 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 500. 972-542-9393. (North Central Expressway location). www.jasonsdeli.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Fair & Square Imports in downtown McKinney marks 10 years

Fair & Square Imports in downtown McKinney celebrated its 10 anniversary in September. (Courtesy Fair & Square Imports) Fair & Square Imports marked its 10th anniversary Sept. 1 with a live llama and alpaca visiting the shop. The home goods store is at 219 E. Louisiana St., McKinney. Anniversary celebrations will continue over Thanksgiving weekend with 50% off sales Nov. 25-29. Fair & Square Imports carries fair-trade, handmade goods from about 30 different counties online and at its storefront in downtown McKinney. 469-343-4421. www.fairandsquareimports.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Tru Med Spa offers aesthetics treatments in McKinney

Tru Med Spa opened in McKinney on Sept. 22. (Courtesy Tru Med Spa) Tru Med Spa opened at 4275 Highlands Drive in McKinney on Sept. 22, according to Marketing Coordinator Hannah Borg. The medical spa offers “effective and high-end aesthetics treatments,” according to its website. The spa’s services include laser hair removal, botox, IV hydration, body contouring and more, according to its website. 972-200-9994. www.trumedspa.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas, TX
