Jason's Deli expects to open its second McKinney location in early 2023. (Courtesy Jason's Deli) Jason’s Deli will open in a second McKinney location at 8600 W. University Drive in early 2023, according to Vice President of Marketing Brandy Butler. The chain is known for its selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps, baked potatoes and baked treats. Its menu also includes vegetarian and gluten-sensitive options as well as children's meals. The new location will be the restaurant’s 246th restaurant, Butler said in an email. The existing Jason’s Deli location in McKinney is located at 1681 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 500. 972-542-9393. (North Central Expressway location). www.jasonsdeli.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO