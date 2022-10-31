Read full article on original website
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
New video shows Roger Stone telling Trump supporters that 'the key thing to do is claim victory' after the election, no matter the outcome
New footage shows Roger Stone telling Trump supporters to declare victory even if Trump loses. Stone was seen on November 1, 2020, telling protesters that "possession is nine-tenths of the law." "I really do suspect it'll still be up in the air. But when that happens the key thing to...
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
Ex-Oath Keeper testifies that leader Stewart Rhodes said he was in contact with Trump Secret Service
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes appears on a video screen above members of the Select Committee during the seventh hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) A former Oath Keepers member testified Thursday that he...
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
Trump document probe zeroes in on ex-president’s valet
The Department of Justice investigation into whether former president Donald Trump violated laws prohibiting unauthorised retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice has reportedly zeroed in on a US Navy veteran. The veteran is Walt Nauta, who served as Mr Trump’s White House valet and remained in the...
Sen. Ron Johnson Comes Under Fire, Family Wrote Off Entire Private Plane Purchase Price
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
Judge finds Trump likely to have conspired to defraud US with false election claims
A federal judge in California has declared that emails from one of former president Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys should be disclosed to the House January 6 select committee because they pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the United States by submitting false claims as part of his effort to have courts overturn 2020 election results.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats will use horrific Paul Pelosi attack to hold onto censorship
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calls out censorship of conservative voices on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Despite saying he never settles cases, Trump settles another case
As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump took great pride in boasting to the public that he doesn’t settle lawsuits. “I don’t settle cases,” the Republican bragged during a primary debate in 2016. “I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.”
Stewart Rhodes warned Trump's family would be 'killed just like the Romanovs' if he didn't stop Biden presidency
WASHINGTON — Days after the Capitol riot, Stewart Rhodes held a parking lot meeting in Dallas where he attempted to pass a message to former President Donald Trump – warning that if he didn’t prevent President Joe Biden from being elected there would be a civil war.
Ex-Oath Keepers Member Now Cooperating with the Government Testifies Roger Stone Spoke at His First Event with the Group
The day after an ex-Oath Keepers recruit described why he decided to take up arms to reverse former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, attorneys for the group’s leader and other members took turns trying to undermine his credibility. On Tuesday, ex-Oath Keepers member Jason Dolan described how he...
Trump news – live: Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial
Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate...
Former Oath Keeper testifies Jan. 6 was a "Bastille-type moment"
Washington — A former Oath Keeper testified in court on Monday that he came to Washington, D.C. with other members of the far-right militia ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to impede the peaceful transfer of power. Graydon Young, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and is cooperating with the federal investigation into the breach before he is sentenced, told a jury in Washington, D.C., Monday that he and fellow Oath Keepers, including those currently on trial for seditious conspiracy, had an "implicit agreement" to oppose what they saw as the "corrupt elements" of the U.S. government that...
‘You Must Use the Insurrection Act’: Oath Keepers Trial Witness Says Stewart Rhodes Asked Him to Tell Trump to Seize Power by Force
A government witness in the seditious conspiracy trial of Stewart Rhodes claims the Oath Keepers leader asked him to deliver a message telling then-President Donald Trump to seize power by force. “You must use the insurrection act and use the power of the Presidency to stop him,” Rhodes allegedly told...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia elections interference probe
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way...
