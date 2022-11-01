ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states

Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates.  In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. Brian […]
