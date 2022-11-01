Read full article on original website
Leah Reome
4d ago
Deviant behavior at work and I’m sure all the crazy leftists that attend and work at NMSU will bring their kids to see it. This university gets lots of our tax money too! 🤮
Danny Hughes
4d ago
Nobody cares as long as kids aren't envoved,simple.keep it that way.
LCU’s 2nd Annual Skills Rodeo: Tacos, Trucks, and Talent
In the Second Annual Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Skills Rodeo on Friday, September 21, employees had a chance to mingle, eat tacos from the Luchador Food truck and drink lemonade from Francy Emilade, win door prizes, and get known as the best at what they do – if they could prove it.
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
What’s going on in NOVEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Silver City...
City of Las Cruces Veterans Day schedule
City Hall and most other City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Friday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Emergency services (fire and police) will not be affected. The following is a list of closures:. Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center. Juvenile Citation Program. A. Fielder...
Science Museum November STEM programs include bubbles, robots, conservation, live animals
The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) will offer free STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics)-related programs for children and families in November, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. Admission to the museum and programs is free. No registration is required for any of...
Bobbie Green named as Black Programs Interim Director
Bobbie Green was recently named the new interim director for Black Programs. Green is also the president of Doña Ana’s NAACP and previously worked with students in the NMSU College of Business. She is excited to have the opportunity to advocate for students in and out of the program until a permanent director is hired.
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
The Best El Paso Mexican Food Joints With Weird Names
There is NO shortage of good Mexican restaurants in El Paso. It's not hard to find good Mexican food around here at all as there are tons of great restaurants all over the place. Many of them have some unusual names. Some names are more artsy, fun or just not...
nmsuroundup.com
NMSU graduate workers stress ‘Time’s Up’ rally to administration
There are 800 graduate workers who teach, grade and organize classes on New Mexico State’s campus. However, these workers are facing financial hardships even after all the time and effort they put into the classes they work with. Many teacher’s assistants joined together in a rally outside of the Corbett Student Union on Oct. 27 to make a statement. The statement being that NMSU’s “Time’s Up” and it is time for administration to finalize negotiations with the Graduate Student Union by Dec. 9 and arrive at a contract that can be applied to the Spring 2023 semester.
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
Women learn self-defense tactics in day-long training
Las Cruces women aged 10-70 came together Oct. 22 to learn vital self-defense tactics as The Association and Gracie Barra Las Cruces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense (“Gracie Barra Las Cruces”) joined together “to create an invaluable experience for them,” The Association said in a news release.
Heart Institute has Las Cruces’ specializes in all aspects of cardiology, electrophysiology
Dr. Lookman Lawal is the founder and chief medical officer of ASC of the Heart Institute, 1250 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Lawal is board certified in cardiology and in cardiac electrophysiology, which is the branch of cardiology that deals with the treatment of heart rhythm disorder. The Heart Institute is...
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
Mesquite Street trolley rides begin Nov. 4
Monthly horse-drawn trolley rides along Mesquite Street just east of downtown Las Cruces will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Trails End Gallery owner Gary Biel is putting the ride together, with Pete Paulson driving the two-horse team and trolley that have been a fixture in Las Cruces and Mesilla – especially during the holidays – and at the county fairgrounds for many years.
El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sunland Park trainer goes to Breeders’ Cup with New Mexico Filly
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously […]
Living the Legacy: Meet Las Cruces guard Deuce Benjamin
The New Mexico State men’s basketball program is continuing the trend of hometown heroes on the roster with the newest edition, former Las Cruces High Bulldawg Deuce Benjamin. Now, if you have been a tried and true Aggie fan throughout the years you should recognize the name Benjamin, as NM State Hall of Famer William Benjamin Sr. went with the Aggies to the sweet sixteen back in 1992 and is Deuce’s father.
Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition?
EL PASO, Texas -- With election day on Tuesday, a local political action committee is urging El Pasoans to support a $272 million, three-part bond proposition. We looked into who started the PAC and who's donating to the effort. The group is called the El Paso Progress PAC. They're door-knocking, passing out door hangers, and encouraging voters The post Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition? appeared first on KVIA.
Watch: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Las Cruces for get-out-the-vote rally
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Las Cruces for a get-out-the-vote rally. She will be joined by Democratic House candidate for New Mexico's District 2, Gabe Vasquez. Vasquez is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell.
