There are 800 graduate workers who teach, grade and organize classes on New Mexico State’s campus. However, these workers are facing financial hardships even after all the time and effort they put into the classes they work with. Many teacher’s assistants joined together in a rally outside of the Corbett Student Union on Oct. 27 to make a statement. The statement being that NMSU’s “Time’s Up” and it is time for administration to finalize negotiations with the Graduate Student Union by Dec. 9 and arrive at a contract that can be applied to the Spring 2023 semester.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO